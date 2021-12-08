HOLD ON TIGHT AS DANIEL SANDERS PULLS NO PUNCHES IN EPISODE SEVEN OF GASGAS DIRT

RALLY HOT SHOT SHARES HIS INSPIRING STORY IN THIS EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW

With the 2022 Dakar Rally just weeks away, we figured it was the perfect time to sit Daniel Sanders down in front of the GASGAS Dirt cameras to find out what makes our all-in rally racer tick! Sure, he’s a super-fast desert speedster, but we wanted to know all the juicy details about how and where his dirt biking passion started, and how he ended up making it as a professional motorcycle racer. Telling it exactly as it is, Sanders’ unfiltered story is most definitely a must watch.

Check it out:

Leaving home in Australia to travel the world racing dirt bikes is the dream of many young riders, and Sanders is no exception. Embracing every opportunity that’s been thrown his way, while living life to the absolute fullest, Sanders initially enjoyed an illustrious national enduro career before claiming outright victory at the ISDE in 2019.

Then, in the autumn of 2020, Chucky headed to Europe to pursue a new challenge – rally racing! It’s safe to say that he’s a fast learner, earning a stunning fourth-place finish at the 2021 Dakar Rally before securing an impressive third overall in the FIM Cross-Country Rallies World Championship. Not bad at all for a true rally rookie.

We really couldn’t have picked a better time to sit down with Daniel, what with the 2022 Dakar looming large on the horizon. The world’s biggest offroad race is now just weeks away and with a renewed focus, and a pretty unique race strategy, the 27-year-old lines up ready to battle for the win against the best in business!