Holiday Gift Ideas | Books

By Billy Rainford

We received some great reads here at DMX World HQ and thought we’d pass them along to you as possible gift ideas for the 2-wheel person in your life:

1) WILL TO VICTORY by @roddy409 – An in depth look at the @mxgp tour through the emotional lens of Roddy MacLeod

2) MICKEY THOMPSON by Tom Madigan – The lost story of the original speed king in his own words

3) THE COMPLETE BOOK OF @motoguzzi by Ian Falloon – Every model since 1921

4) THE MEANING IF LIFE ACCORDING TO BIKERS by Louise Lewis – The biker book for charity

5) LEGENDS OF WARFARE – HARLEY DAVIDSON WLA by Robert S. Kim – The story of the main US military motorcycle of WWII

6) FUELIN’ AROUND by JK Kelly – Personal anecdotes from a life with @vpracingfuels

7) MOTOCROSS SAVED MY LIFE by Brent Worrall – If you haven’t read this one, find it.

Check these books out online. Some are reference books that belong on the coffee table while others will have you turning the pages as autobiographical novels.

Happy holidays.