

Monster Energy Supercross Begins 2021 Season In Houston This Saturday Live at 6pm ET On NBCSN



Season Opening Supercross Event Kicks Off Tripleheader in Houston: Round 2 on Tues., Jan 19, and Round 3 on Sat., Jan. 23, on NBCSN



Peacock Premium is New Streaming Home of Supercross



STAMFORD, Conn. – Jan. 14, 2021 – The 2021 Monster Energy Supercross season begins this Saturday from NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, live at 6 p.m. ET on NBCSN. Saturday kicks off a tripleheader in Houston with Round 2 on Tuesday, Jan. 19, at 10:30 p.m. ET and Round 3 on Saturday, Jan. 23, live at 8 p.m. ET.



Peacock Premium, the new streaming home of Supercross, provides live and commercial-free coverage of qualifiers and races as well as on-demand replays.



Broadcast Team

Play by Play: Leigh Diffey

Analyst: Ricky Carmichael

Host: Daniel Blair

Reporter: Will Christien



HOW TO WATCH

TV – NBCSN

Streaming – Peacock Premium (SX Video Pass in Canada) *also streams live on Peacock Premium^Same-day delay



BROADCAST NOTES



Star-Studded Field of Competitors:



Reigning Supercross Champion Eli Tomac looks to defend his title against Ken Roczen, Cooper Webb, Justin Barcia, Adam Cianciarulo, Chase Sexton and Zach Osborne in the 450SX Class.



The 250SX Class features Austin Forkner and Jett Lawrence.



Gearing Up: An encore presentation of the Supercross season preview special will air this Saturday at 3 p.m. ET. The NBC Sports broadcast team discussed the upcoming season, including the season opener in Houston here.



Malcolm Stewart: 2016 250SX Eastern Regional Champion and current 450SX rider Malcolm Stewart is featured in a story by NBC Sports’ motorsports writer Nate Ryan that focuses on social justice efforts he’s involved in within the sport, his love for fishing, and his new ride with Yamaha this upcoming season. The story is available here.



The Lone Star State: Event marks the first time the series will begin the season outside of California in 25 years.