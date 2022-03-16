Tyler Medaglia Sums Up His 5th Place XC1 GNCC Ride

Tyler Medaglia Sums Up His 5th Place XC1 GNCC Ride

By Billy Rainford

Tyler Medaglia at The General GNCC | Jim Edgar photo

Tyler Medaglia raced Round 3 of the 2022 GNCC Series in Aonia Pass, Georgia, this past weekend. He was in a wheel-to-wheel battle with multi-time World Champion Steve Holcombe for the entire 3-hour race. Here’s how he summed up the event:

The day started with a nice holeshot. | Jim Edgar photo

“It was awesome! We caught (Jordan) Ashburn and I got around them both and started to finally get a gap and clipped a tree and went down. I was 4th with lap and half to go.

“I got 5th at my first one at Hog Waller before so I really wanted to beat that. I was close but tied my best. I rode and felt way better than that year though. The fist lap was good too until I got stuck and had to catch back up from 8th. Overall, it was an awesome race!“