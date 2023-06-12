How Tough was the Kamloops Track? MTB Lap
By Billy Rainford
Take an #MTB lap of the Whispering Pines MX track at the end of the day after Round 2 of the 2023 Canadian Triple Crown Series MX Nationals. Everyone we interviewed said it was the toughest Kamloops they’d ever seen so we wanted to check it out and hooked up the GoPro and started Strava and Relive for the ride. Looking at the video, it doesn’t do the depths of the ruts or size of the braking bumps justice, but you’ll get the gist.
Sunday, June 11, 2023.
It looked real gnarly from the sidelines and this footage does it a lot more justice. Thanks for this and the walk & talk! Great content, keep it up.
PS – I’m just guessing, but putting 2 and 2 together you might be the same Bigwave Billy from the old MXForum. Lots of great memories there chatting about Facciotti, Beaton, Lange, Sheren and generally BSing. What ever happened to that space?