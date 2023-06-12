How Tough was the Kamloops Track? MTB Lap

By Billy Rainford

Take an #MTB lap of the Whispering Pines MX track at the end of the day after Round 2 of the 2023 Canadian Triple Crown Series MX Nationals. Everyone we interviewed said it was the toughest Kamloops they’d ever seen so we wanted to check it out and hooked up the GoPro and started Strava and Relive for the ride. Looking at the video, it doesn’t do the depths of the ruts or size of the braking bumps justice, but you’ll get the gist.

Sunday, June 11, 2023.