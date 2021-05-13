HUSQVARNA MOTORCYCLES 2022 OFF-ROAD AND DUAL-SPORT RANGE -CANADA

UP FOR THE CHALLENGE – HUSQVARNA MOTORCYCLES 2022 OFF-ROAD AND DUAL-SPORT RANGE -CANADA

FRESH INNOVATION AND DESIGN DELIVER TOTAL PERFORMANCE PACKAGES OF POWER, SUSPENSION AND ERGONOMICS FOR RIDERS AT EVERY LEVEL

Husqvarna Motorcycles North America, Inc. is pleased to introduce the 2022 off-road and dual-sport range. The seven-strong lineup of 2-stroke and 4-stroke machines boasts a host of innovations, delivering light and manageable machines without rival in conquering all types of terrain. The new TE, FE and FEs models further the reputation of Husqvarna Motorcycles for its winning combination of dynamic performance and advanced ergonomics, designed for riders of every level.

Revisions to the damping and action of the WP XPLOR forks and XACT rear shock featured across the models let riders make the most of the torque and power of their choice of TE, FE or FEs machine. The reworked suspension works with the chromium-molybdenum steel frame – designed to deliver precise flex and progressive bodywork – as well as the 2-piece carbon composite subframe to provide consistent damping, exact handling and unmatched rider comfort.

TE150i

TE250i

TE300i

All models come with a new BRAKTEC hydraulic clutch system. Ensuring light action with perfect progression and reliable performance in all conditions, the hydraulic system is also self-adjusting and almost maintenance-free. Furthermore, new BRAKTEC brake systems front and rear offer superior stopping power with outstanding sensitivity and modulation in conjunction with high-performance GSK wave discs.

FE350

FE501

All models in the off-road and dual-sport range come with an electric starter as standard and feature the latest electronic fuel injection technology for efficiency and economy. The off-road FE 350 and FE 501 models continue to feature two switchable engine maps plus traction control, while the 2-strokes have two switchable ignition curves for rider-selectable control in all conditions. Additionally, the TE 250i has revised final drive gearing for improved low-end response.

FE350s

FE501s

For those looking to begin their ride directly from home with no trailering required, the advanced FE 350s and FE 501s dual-sport models take the best from the off-road FE platforms to deliver exhilarating performance in the dirt, while still being legal on the street. The Continental TKC 80 tires keep everything rolling with confidence by providing the ideal mix of off-road and street traction.

In addition to technical innovation for 2022, Husqvarna Motorcycles has also paid attention to aesthetics with new colors, trims and graphics, bringing additional style to the Swedish-inspired design. A new seat cover blends in with the updated design without compromising on rider comfort or control.

NEW IN 2022:

New colors, trims and graphics with rugged grey and electric yellow accents are a distinctive and stylish adornment for the Swedish-inspired design

New BRAKTEC hydraulic clutch system – perfect modulation and reliable performance in all conditions

New BRAKTEC brake system and high-performance GSK discs – superior stopping power with outstanding sensitivity and modulation

Revised suspension settings for improved performance and rider feedback

Oil bypass in the outer fork tubes reduces friction for smooth, consistent travel through the stroke and a revised cartridge joint offers added damping performance

Revised shock valve seals with reduced hardness (Model Year 21 = 90 Shore / Model Year 22 = 70 Shore) offer improved feedback and consistent damping performance

New 13:52 gearing on TE 250i for improved low-end response

Ensuring all off-road and dual-sport riders can fully enjoy their next ride, Husqvarna Motorcycles offers the Functional Off-road Apparel Collection 2021 – a range of high-performance gear and protective equipment that considers the unique challenges of off-road riding. Furthermore, the Husqvarna Motorcycles Technical Accessories catalog features a host of performance and suspension parts, machine protectors and workshop equipment to customize and maintain your TE, FE or FEs models. The 2022 off-road and dual-sport range will be available at all authorized Husqvarna Motorcycles dealers from May 2021 onward. Complete details for MY22 Husqvarna Motorcycles TE, FE or FEs models can be found at www.husqvarna-motorcycles.com