HUSQVARNA MOTORCYCLES IS LIFTING THE COVERS OFF THE HIGHLY ANTICIPATED NORDEN 901

DYNAMIC AND VERSATILE TRAVEL MACHINE TO OFFER OUTSTANDING STREET AND OFFROAD CAPABILITY FOR UNCOMPROMISED EXPLORATION

The Husqvarna Motorcycles Norden 901 is finally hitting dealer floors in North America. First shown to great acclaim as a concept model at the 2019 EICMA Motorcycle Show in Milan, Italy, Husqvarna Motorcycles has built true offroad ability into an exceptional adventure travel motorcycle that keeps on going when the road ends.

Inspired by Husqvarna Motorcycles’ Factory Rally machines, the Norden 901 is built to cover long distances across challenging, diverse landscapes. Fast, fun, nimble and above all capable, this is a motorcycle that makes even the longest riding days rewarding, no matter how far the rider chooses to go, whether on-road or off.

The Norden 901 brings a tough yet lightweight approach to the midclass adventure sector. A smooth and torquey 899 cc parallel-twin engine powers the Norden 901 with dual balancer shafts to minimize vibration. The engine is housed in a light steel trellis frame, prepared to carry rider, luggage, and passenger to the furthest points of the map, across any terrain, assisted by WP APEX suspension with long 220 mm travel. Large diameter 21 inch front and 18 inch rear tires roll easily over obstacles on the trail. For all its exemplary offroad ability, the Norden 901 also offers unrivalled comfort and agility on tarmac.

A rider headed deep into unknown territory needs to know they can rely on their machine in extreme situations. Therefore, the Norden 901 braking system is backed up by switchable Bosch Cornering ABS with Street and Offroad modes. Husqvarna Motorcycles’ lean-angle sensitive Cornering Motorcycle Traction Control (MTC) is also there to assist, with particular attention paid to its levels of offroad assistance.

Making every journey an adventure beyond the horizon, the Norden 901 offers three selectable ride modes as standard (Street, Rain, Offroad) and an optional Explorer mode to deal with every circumstance the rider might encounter. An Easy Shift function allows for clutchless shifts up and down the six-speed gearbox, while a Power Assist Slipper Clutch (PASC) maintains rear wheel composure.

Technical highlights:

Chromium-molybdenum steel trellis frame with engine as stressed member

889 cc parallel-twin engine is smooth and powerful across the rpm range

Adjustable WP APEX suspension provides exceptional comfort both on the street and offroad

Three selectable ride modes (Street, Rain, Offroad) and optional Explorer mode

Cutting-edge, switchable cornering ABS with Offroad mode

Ride-by-wire throttle

Easy Shift function

Cornering-sensitive Motorcycle Traction Control (allows for nine levels of adjustable rear wheel slip in Explorer mode)

Power Assist Slipper Clutch (PASC)

Tubeless spoked wheels and Pirelli Scorpion Rally STR tires for peak performance on the street and offroad

Large capacity, 5-gallon (19-liter) fuel tank provides an extended range of up to 248 miles (400 km)

Optional Connectivity Unit provides turn-by-turn navigation, telephone call reception and music selection functionality from the rider’s smartphone

The Husqvarna Motorcycles Functional Apparel Collection features riding gear produced for the Norden 901 rider – perfectly complementing the outstanding design of the motorcycle and developed to keep you warm, dry and protected all year round. The Norden 901 has been designed to evolve with your riding requirements, and for added usability the Husqvarna Motorcycles Technical Accessories range offers luggage systems, performance and chassis enhancements and ergonomic solutions to let you customize the Norden 901 to suit your riding.

The optional Ride Husqvarna Motorcycles app for Android and iOS is a first on the Norden 901 and delivers communications and music via Bluetooth on the go, all controllable via a handlebar-mounted mode switch. The Ride Husqvarna Motorcycles app also provides route planning and turn-by-turn navigation with visual guidance transmitted via Bluetooth from the app to the TFT screen.

Husqvarna Motorcycles’ highly awaited 2022 Norden 901 will be available from November 2021 onwards at authorized Husqvarna Motorcycles dealers.