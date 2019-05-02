ICYMI | Catching Up with Cheyenne Harmon

By Billy Rainford

We first met #17 Cheyenne Harmon last season when he decided to hop in his moto van by himself and head to Canada to give our series a shot.

When I heard he was alone and living in his van, I had to go and introduce myself to get the story. He was polite and seemed happy to be in our country surrounded by famously friendly Canadians. And he was fast, too, so that helped.

His season almost came to an early end when a bike blew up at round 1 and he didn’t have the wherewithal to continue, so he hopped back in the van and pointed it south for home.

Somewhere along the way, he decided he was no quitter, financed a new bike, and turned around to make the next stop of our MX Nationals. It’s a great story.

I saw him again down south racing the 2019 Monster Energy AMA Supercross series. Unfortunately, a practice crash has taken him out of action for a while, but let’s let him explain what happened.

Direct Motocross Hello, Cheyenne. For starters, let’s go back to last summer. Tell us again what made you decide to head north from Texas to race our series.

Well, I didn’t have any plans last summer to race due to not having much support. Roy Thacker and Ronnie Dement with T.I.S.C.O Racing contacted me and asked if I would be interested in riding some of the Canadian nationals. So I of course said yes. They helped me with a little bit of money, so I loaded my van up and went racing!

What are the main things you notice when you come to Canada and race our series? How different is it from what you’re used to?

There’s not a certain thing in particular that stands out to me, but everyone has been very friendly and I have made a lot of new friends just from racing last season! The Thompson’s are doing a great job with the series, and the atmosphere is a little more laid back, too, I’d say. I also love the Canadian food haha.

How did our season go up here?

I’d say it went well for what I had to work with. I did all the races completely on my own out of the back of my van. I was able to find help at most of the races, but usually was last-minute finding someone! It was a great experience, it really challenged me mentally doing all the driving, mechanic work, and ultimate having to go and buy a new bike after grenading a motor at the first round. To finish the season in the top 10 after all that, I’d say it went well!

I’m not sure I’ve asked you this yet. What was your first racing number and why did you choose it?

It was 333. To be honest, I couldn’t tell you how I picked it.

What did you get up to right after the Canadian season ended?

Well, after the Canadian nationals ended I headed home to Texas and started trying to work on my 2019 plans. I got the opportunity to race the Montreal Supercross for Blackstock Motorsports, and ultimately the last two Canadian SX races with them. I also did the Monster Energy Cup, and a lot of off season training with Gregg Albertson at G.A.M.E moto!

I saw you down south at a few AMA Supercross races. Before your crash, how were things going?

Yeah, I had planned to run the entire SX season. It started off on a positive note making two main events, and getting an LCQ win. After Dallas I had a little injury I was going to let heal, then things kind of went down hill from there, lol.

Now let’s talk about that crash that is every racer’s nightmare. Your bike let go in the air and you crashed hard. Can you take us through what happened and how you’re doing?

Yeah, it was a nightmare come true. It was Thursday night at a local track in Texas. We had gotten rained out in Shawnee that day, and I was flying out of DFW that next morning for Nashville, so I figured I would come up and get some laps the night before.

I was just doing my moto, then bam! The motor exploded right as both wheels left the ground and then I was just along for the ride at that point. It was a pretty scary crash. I was transported to the hospital with what the medics thought was a broken femur, or hip.

After two days in the hospital, I was released with nothing broken (Thank God). But I did have lots of swelling and bruising on my hip and groin area. I’ve been doing a lot of physical therapy, but I’m feeling good now and should be riding again next week.

We chatted briefly before and you said you’ll see me this weekend. I assume this means your back at it and racing on the Manluk Racing Team for the remainder of the AX season in Sarnia and Barrie?

No, unfortunately not. I haven’t even ridden since the crash. I am just going to be up there with my new team, and cheering on my buddy/team mate Ryder Floyd and giving any guidance I can.

And these are your summer plans, too, right? Tell us what you’ll be up to all summer.

Yes, you will see me aboard a Manluk Racing Merge Racing Yamaha 450 this summer!

How are your Arenacross skills?

My Arenacross skills, I would say, are decent. I have a few podiums and main event wins in what was the Amsoil Arenacross series.

Who will you be teammates with?

Ryder Floyd will be my teammate on the 250, Ryan Martin on the 450, but he is injured so I’m not sure when he will be back. Avrie Berry in the women’s, and Connor Paul if he is able to get healthy enough to race.

OK, it will be good to have you back at the races. See you in this weekend. Who would you like to thank?

Just want to thank the Lord, and all the people who support me. Manluk Racing, badassattorney.com, Shawnee Motor Company, T.I.S.C.O racing, Merge Racing, Maxim Yamaha/Honda, O’Neal, Deft family, Arai, EKS brand, Hoosier Tire, poly Texas, Rekluse, Pro Circuit, Guts, Blud lubricants, Humble Bee Hemp.Co, Mx culture, Defy graphics, Dirt trick sprockets, Acerbis, SKVI, Ryno power, Wicked Audio, and make sure to check out my new website and merchandise at cheyenneharmon.com.