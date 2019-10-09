ICYMI | Catching Up with Guillaume St Cyr

By Billy Rainford

Catching Up with Guillaume St Cyr. | Bigwave photo

Guillaume St Cyr has been a FODMX (Friend of Direct Motocross) for a long time. He’s the friendly rider from Quebec who may not be big in stature, but he’s big on character and skill.

In case you didn’t know, he’s so committed to getting better that he headed south to Club MX last winter and lived in his van while training for the 2019 season!

Here’s what Guillaume (affectionately known as “Gullimer”) had to say when we spoke with him this week. | Jeff McConkey photo

Direct Motocross: Hello, Guillaume. Can you tell us how old you are and where you live, please?

Guillaume St Cyr: Hey, how is it going! I’m 21 years old and I live in Victoriaville, Qc.

Let’s go back to the beginning and ask you how you first got started in Motocross?

It goes way back when I was 5 years old! My cousin got a bike and when I saw him I instantly wanted a bike. Then my dad got me a PW 50 not too long after that.

What was your first number and how did you choose it?

My first number was 10 because a had a signed poster of Simon Homans at home and at that time he was running #10 so thats why I decided to get that as a number.

Guillaume chose #10 as his first race number because of Simon Homans. | Bigwave photo

You mentioned your dad. How about your mom? Is she also involved in your racing?

My mom was a very encouraging mother! She was there to almost all my races and she still comes to every race. She always believed in me and trying pushing me towards my goals.

Who did you come up through the amateur ranks battling? Who was your biggest rival?

Mmmmh, there was a couple of them! But for sure I battled with JC Bujold a lot! Any track we would go to we would always find ourselves battling it out on the track. Fun times!

Who was your racing hero growing up?

I would say James Stewart because he always had style and was so smooth.

He spent last winter living in his van at Club MX. That’s commitment! | Bigwave photo

You’ve been a Pro rider for a few years now. What has been your best racing memory?

I would go with Deschambault 2018 with pulling the holeshot and running up front with the fast guys! Montreal Supercross is close though. Ahah!

We didn’t see much of you in the summer except for your 24th place at Deschambault. Can you take us through your summer?

I spent my summer working with my dad making money to go back in the US this winter and racing the SXQC Arenacross series getting more indoor skills!

You’ve got serious Supercross skills. How did Montreal go for you?

I was really happy about how Montreal went! I got my first top 10 overall and was riding some good lap times! [I was] only 2 seconds off the fastest guy!

Will you line up for some more SX races south of the border?

I want to! The goal is to do AMA Supercross East Coast in the 250 class.

Gillaume wants to race 250 East SX this winter, so watch for that. | Bigwave photo

Many people may not know thins, but you lived in your van all last winter at Club MX. That’s some serious commitment. How was that, and what are your plans for this coming winter?

Van life! Ahaha. I mean, it was not to bad. I made the inside of the van pretty good and I was riding Supercross every day with some of the fastest guys! What more could I ask for?! As I said, I want to be racing AMA Supercross.

What are you hoping for this weekend in Quebec City? What’s it going to take for you to finish up where you belong?!

I want to end up better than 8th place! I want to improve my results from last weekend and keep moving up! It will need a good start, for sure.

OK, Thanks for talking with us. Good luck this weekend, and who would you like to thank?

