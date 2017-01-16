Monday Morning Coffee | Presented by MX101

By Billy Rainford

MX101 Logo

Monday Morning Coffee is presented by MX101

Monday Morning with Bigwave

I apologize for living in Pacific Standard Time for this Monday Morning Coffee. I tried as hard as I could to get up extra early and start typing, but we stayed up late with a few Canadians we found here in Menifee, California, telling stories and having more than a few laughs.

Davin Grose from Motopark joined our wolf pack before the weekend started here in California and we’ve been gathering Canucks ever since. We found Ulf Viney (they say “Vinny”) with Brandon Gourlay out at Pala Raceway while young #43 Noah Viney put in a bunch of training laps. We showed up a little late to see older brother #53 Bjorn Viney on the track. They’re actually over there again today, so I’m heading back that way once I finish things here at this Temecula McDonald’s. My co-pilot, #211 Jack Wright, is moonlighting with Davin, so I’ll see him over there later, too.

Let’s get to some results from the weekend before I start spinning yarns…

Monster Energy AMA Supercross | San Diego SX

Screen Shot 2017-01-14 at 11.00.10 PM

Screen Shot 2017-01-16 at 9.51.23 AM

Screen Shot 2017-01-14 at 11.00.32 PM

Screen Shot 2017-01-16 at 9.51.57 AM

Jeff McConkey posted his ‘McThoughts‘ columns on the site yesterday. In case you missed them, here are the links: 250 McThoughts / 450 McThoughts.

I was down on the track for this round and everyone tells me I missed some really good racing. Yep, it’s true. Don’t be jealous of the photographers who are standing right down there in the action because we don’t get to see all the racing action like you do from the stands or on TV. Yes, we’re sometimes able to capture some of the great racing moments, but once it leaves the corner or straight where we’re standing, you can find them (well, me at least) staring up at the big screen to see what the heck is actually going on!

Fortunately for us photogs, there were a lot of 180 turns that made for some great action shot opportunities. They didn’t show it on TV probably, but after #6 Jeremy Martin had troubles and found himself way back in the pack, he put on a block passing clinic on his way forward. I waited for it in every 180 there was!

20170114- Jeremy Martin

#902 Killian Auberson from Switzerland was #6 Jeremy Martin’s ‘block pass student’ in this particular corner | Bigwave photo

IMG_4480 Killian Auberson

This is how it ended for poor Killian | Bigwave photo

I’ll save a detailed description of what I saw from the floor for my Photo Report and ‘Faces at the Races‘ articles to come later today. I still haven’t even had a chance to watch the television broadcast!

Here are the highlights:

I will say this: I think we’re all pretty happy to see that Ryan Dungey showed he has the speed to run Ken Roczen‘s pace (Dungey actually qualified fastest). After round 1 in Anaheim, most were worried this was going to be a one horse race. In fact, had Dungey not messed up on the final lap, he was setting up for a stuff pass in one of the final 180’s. This should be a great series!

Oh, and hey Cade Clason, I asked Jeff if the cameras caught your finish line celebrations when you passed your way to a qualifying position in the LCQ. He said they missed it. But guess what?

20170114 Cade Clason

The TV cameras may have missed it, but I was waiting for it, Cade! | Bigwave photo

Amsoil Arenacross | Round 2 – Grand Rapids, MI

Saturday Grand Rapids Arenacross
Van Andel Arena
AX Lites East Class
Overall Qualifying
Finish / Time		 Heat
Finish		 LCQ
Finish		 Main
Finish
KTM
1st – HEATH HARRISON
SILVERHILL, AL
#68
 6th
00:23.268		 2nd
Heat 1		 1st
 
Yamaha
2nd – JUSTIN COOPER
COLD SPRING HARBOR, NY
#191
 2nd
00:22.571		 1st
Heat 1		 2nd
 
KTM
3rd – ISAAC TEASDALE
ROBBINSVILLE, NC
#921
 11th
00:23.515		 3rd
Heat 1		 3rd
 
Kawasaki
4th – SAMUEL REDMAN
CLARKSVILLE, TN
#401
 5th
00:23.126		 3rd
Heat 2		 4th
 
KTM
5th – BRANDON GOURLEY
BOONVILLE, IN
#41
 17th
00:23.755		 8th
Heat 2		 1st
LCQ 1		 5th
 
Kawasaki
6th – SCOTT ZONT
ALGONQUIN, IL
#86
 22nd
00:23.828		 6th
Heat 1		 6th
 
Yamaha
7th – CARTER GORDON
MATTOON, IL
#51
 21st
00:23.796		 6th
Heat 2		 7th
 
Kawasaki
8th – JACOB WILLIAMSON
SWARTZ CREEK, MI
#91
 1st
00:22.004		 1st
Heat 2		 8th
 
Kawasaki
9th – CODY WILLIAMS
BARNEVELD, WI
#67
 3rd
00:23.092		 5th
Heat 1		 9th
 
Yamaha
10th – DONNY BROWN
HERMITAGE, TN
#94
 24th
00:24.127		 9th
Heat 2		 2nd
LCQ 1		 10th
 
Honda
11th – DYLAN WALKER
LANCASTER, OH
#50
 10th
00:23.511		 4th
Heat 1		 11th
 
KTM
12th – JERRY LORENZ
MORRICE, MI
#881
 16th
00:23.747		 4th
Heat 2		 12th
 
Yamaha
13th – JOSIAH HEMPEN
ARGYLE, IA
#702
 29th
00:24.337		 7th
Heat 2		 13th
 
Kawasaki
14th – JAKE MCKINNEY
HAMERSVILLE, OH
#221
 12th
00:23.584		 5th
Heat 2		 14th
 
KTM
15th – DANIEL LIPPMAN
FOMBELL, PA
#356
 14th
00:23.659		 7th
Heat 1		 15th
 
KTM
16th – JARED LESHER
BALL GROUND, GA
#13
 13th
00:23.632		 2nd
Heat 2		 16th
 

Points

AX Lites East Class 
    Place – Name
Number – Hometown		       Total Points
  1st – HEATH HARRISON
#68 – SILVERHILL, AL		 32
  2nd – JUSTIN COOPER
#191 – COLD SPRING HARBOR, NY		 28 (-4)
  3rd – JACOB WILLIAMSON
#91 – SWARTZ CREEK, MI		 24 (-8)
  4th – SCOTT ZONT
#86 – ALGONQUIN, IL		 20 (-12)
  5th – CARTER GORDON
#51 – MATTOON, IL		 18 (-14)
  6th – CODY WILLIAMS
# – BARNEVELD, WI		 15 (-17)
  7th – ISAAC TEASDALE
#921 – ROBBINSVILLE, NC		 14 (-18)
  8th – KYLE EVOY BITTERMAN
#11 – WEST PELZER, SC		 14 (-18)
  9th – SAMUEL REDMAN
#401 – CLARKSVILLE, TN		 13 (-19)
  10th – BRANDON GOURLEY
#41 – BOONVILLE, IN		 12 (-20)
  11th – JERRY ROBIN
# – CORCORAN, MN		 12 (-20)
  12th – DYLAN ROUSE
#158 – FLORENCE, KY		 11 (-21)
  13th – CHEYENNE HARMON
#19 – COLLEYVILLE, TX		 10 (-22)
  14th – JOSIAH HEMPEN
#702 – ARGYLE, IA		 10 (-22)
  15th – DYLAN WALKER
#50 – LANCASTER, OH		 9 (-23)
  16th – JAKE MCKINNEY
#221 – HAMERSVILLE, OH		 8 (-24)
  17th – DONNY BROWN
#94 – HERMITAGE, TN		 7 (-25)
  18th – JERRY LORENZ
#881 – MORRICE, MI		 5 (-27)
  19th – DYLAN GREER
# – SUMMERFIELD, FL		 4 (-28)
  20th – DANIEL LIPPMAN
#356 – FOMBELL, PA		 2 (-30)
250 AX Class
Overall Qualifying
Finish / Time		 Heat
Finish		 LCQ
Finish		 Bracket
Winner		 Main 1
Finish		 Main 2
Finish
Honda
1st – JACE OWEN
MATTOON, IL
#5
 1st
00:21.415		 2nd
Heat 2		   1st
 		 1st
 
Yamaha
2nd – CHRIS BLOSE
PHOENIX, AZ
#2
 6th
00:22.325		 2nd
Heat 1		   2nd
 		 2nd
 
Yamaha
3rd – MATTHEW GOERKE
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
#101
 3rd
00:21.815		 3rd
Heat 1		   3rd
 		 4th
 
KTM
4th – HEATH HARRISON
SILVERHILL, AL
#68
 11th
00:22.680		 5th
Heat 1		   4th
 		 3rd
 
Honda
5th – CAMERON MCADOO
SIOUX CITY, IA
#812
 12th
00:22.878		 5th
Heat 2		   5th
 		 5th
 
Kawasaki
6th – GARED STEINKE
WOODLAND, CA
#4
 8th
00:22.415		 4th
Heat 2		   9th
 		 6th
 
KTM
7th – DANIEL HERRLEIN
BETHESDA, OH
#9
 9th
00:22.568		 9th
Heat 2		 1st
LCQ 1		   7th
 		 7th
 
KTM
8th – CODY VANBUSKIRK
HARVARD, IL
#7
 13th
00:23.002		 6th
Heat 2		   6th
 		 8th
 
Kawasaki
9th – GAVIN FAITH
DUNCOMBE, IA
#1
 2nd
00:21.700		 1st
Heat 1		 1st
 		 8th
 		 11th
 
Honda
10th – BEN LAMAY
WASILLA, AK
#6
 5th
00:22.323		 3rd
Heat 2		   11th
 		 9th
 
KTM
11th – ISAAC TEASDALE
ROBBINSVILLE, NC
#921
 21st
00:23.789		 7th
Heat 2		   10th
 		 13th
 
Kawasaki
12th – SAMUEL REDMAN
CLARKSVILLE, TN
#401
 19th
00:23.712		 6th
Heat 1		   14th
 		 10th
 
Husqvarna
13th – HUNTER HILTON
YOUNGSVILLE, LA
#305
 28th
00:24.186		 8th
Heat 2		 2nd
LCQ 1		   12th
 		 12th
 
Suzuki
14th – BROC GOURLEY
BOONVILLE, IN
#132
 15th
00:23.571		 7th
Heat 1		   13th
 		 14th
 
Kawasaki
15th – TRAVIS SEWELL
WESTVILLE, IN
#3
 7th
00:22.375		 4th
Heat 1		   16th
 		 15th
 
Kawasaki
16th – JACOB HAYES
GREENSBORO, NC
#90
 4th
00:21.895		 1st
Heat 2		   15th
 		 16th
 

Points

250 AX Class 
    Place – Name
Number – Hometown		       Total Points
  1st – JACE OWEN
#5 – MATTOON, IL		 67
  2nd – MATTHEW GOERKE
#101 – PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL		 56 (-11)
  3rd – GAVIN FAITH
#1 – DUNCOMBE, IA		 48 (-19)
  4th – GARED STEINKE
#4 – WOODLAND, CA		 44 (-23)
  5th – CHRIS BLOSE
#2 – PHOENIX, AZ		 43 (-24)
  6th – DANIEL HERRLEIN
#13 – BETHESDA, OH		 42 (-25)
  7th – HEATH HARRISON
#68 – SILVERHILL, AL		 41 (-26)
  8th – BEN LAMAY
#6 – WASILLA, AK		 41 (-26)
  9th – CAMERON MCADOO
#812 – SIOUX CITY, IA		 39 (-28)
  10th – JACOB HAYES
#90 – GREENSBORO, NC		 29 (-38)
  11th – CODY VANBUSKIRK
#7 – HARVARD, IL		 26 (-41)
  12th – STEVEN MAGES
#12 – SARDINIA, OH		 11 (-56)
  13th – ISAAC TEASDALE
#921 – ROBBINSVILLE, NC		 11 (-56)
  14th – KYLE EVOY BITTERMAN
#11 – WEST PELZER, SC		 10 (-57)
  15th – SAMUEL REDMAN
#401 – CLARKSVILLE, TN		 10 (-57)
  16th – HUNTER HILTON
#305 – YOUNGSVILLE, LA		 10 (-57)
  17th – CORY GREEN
#480 – NOWATA, OK		 9 (-58)
  18th – DYLAN ROUSE
#158 – FLORENCE, KY		 7 (-60)
  19th – BROC GOURLEY
#132 – BOONVILLE, IN		 7 (-60)
  20th – JOSH OSBY
#87 – VALPARAISO, IN		 7 (-60)

Round 3 heads to Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore, MD this weekend.

2017 Arenacross Schedule

Kaven Benoit Injured in Germany

If you happened to be watching the live internet broadcast of the Dortmund SX this past weekend then you definitely saw the reason for the SX final red flag on the first lap. Unfortunately, the rider flying through the air after the first turn was none other than Canadian ace, Kaven Benoit.

The video shows him launch off across the track and hard onto his one leg. When the camera pans down to him you can see him frantically waving at the officials… that’s rarely a good sign.

We spoke with Oskar Zehmer immediately after it happened and he confirmed what we were all fearing. Kaven was taken to the hospital with a broken ankle. He is currently on his scheduled flight back home where he will have it looked at to determine the next move in his recovery.

We spoke with KTM Canada’s Claudie Lapointe this morning and she was able to confirm that the ankle is broken but wasn’t in a position to give a definitive answer as to what kind of surgery of repairs are needed.

We will let you know as soon as we hear anything. Kaven will remain at or near the top of the list to challenge for the Canadian MX1 title when the Rockstar Energy MX Nationals fire up out in Kamloops, BC this coming June. Get well soon, Kaven.

20160605 Kaven Benoit

Kaven Benoit breaks ankle at Dortmund SX | Bigwave photo

Pala Raceway | Sunday

We got the word that Pala Raceway was to be open all day for practice Sunday. With all the rain the South California coast has received lately, a phone call is a great idea to make sure you don’t drive a long way for nothing. Most riders had to head for the desert last week to find dry land to practice.

Here are a few photos from the day.

20170115-IMG_4876

20170115 Ulf Viney

Ulf Viney is from Ottawa but moved the family down to Norcal to concentrate on moto… and some work.

20170115- Brandon Gourlay

#327 Brandon Gourlay is mechanic-ing for them and will run Pro plates in 2017.

20170115- Jack Wright

#211 Jack Wright is my co-pilot on this trip but didn’t bring his gear bag. Davin was kind enough to lend him some gear so he could spin some laps.

20170115- Davin Grose

#818 Davin Grose is living the moto dream in his Sprinter van. Surf, moto, longboard, hair plugs, repeat…

20170115-IMG_4866

Planning our post-moto BBQ.

20170115-Jack Wright

Jack powering down a straight.

20170115- Davin Grose

Davin eyes up a juicy rut.

20170115 Jack Wright

Jack on the 450.

20170115 Jack Wright

The backdrop is torn from a postcard here at Pala.

20170115- Davin Jack

Last time I was here was to watch Colton Facciotti race the Pro National.

After Ulf and Brandon had everything packed away in their Sprinter, I made them tear it all out again so I could grab a few shots of young #43 Noah. Here are a few…

20170115- Ethan Mann

Wait, that’s #52 Ethan Man blasting around the place on his 2-stroke.

20170115 Ethan Mann

He was at the Parts Canada TransCan at Walton Raceway and took a title or two.

20170115- Noah Viney

Noah micromanaged me over to this rutty sweeper for a few final shots.

20170115- Ulf Viney Noah

Classic father-son Sears Motocross Catalog shot…if there were such a thing.

20170115- Ulf Viney Noah

There’s a lot to point out down here.

20170115- Noah Viney

I made him scrub this jump a few times because I really liked that backdrop!

20170115 Noah Viney

Tweaked.

20170115 Noah Viney

Super-tweaked.

20170115- Noah Viney

Au naturel.

20170115- Noah Viney

One more time please, Noah…

20170115- Noah Viney

Keeping the leg out of the way.

20170115 Noah Viney

I had to make sure I had enough shots for future articles.

20170115- Noah Viney

Elbows up, Noah.

20170115 Noah Viney

Way up! Thanks for getting back out there, guys. See you in a few minutes for more.

20170115-Davin Grose

The Grose twins.

20170115 Jack Wright

Jack taking a breather in the shade.

20170115-IMG_4875

We’ll be back, Pala. Oh yes, we’ll be back.

Canadian Motocrossers Taking Over CSRA Snowcross!

csra-snowbike

Everywhere you look you’ll find Canadian motocross racers at the top of the Snowcross results! It’s a moto takeover!

I just realized that RJ Roy took a solid 4th place in a big race in Colorado last month. London, Ontario’s Justin Roney is the latest name I see doing well.

Take a few minutes to scroll through these results from last weekend in Rouyn-Naranda, Quebec, for round 1 and check out all the MX racers’ names:

Saturday’s Results

Sunday’s Results

Well done, guys!

Thanks for reading and again I apologize for this west coast time zone. I tried to wake up early, honest I did! I’m off to the practice track to see who else we can find. We’ve got a busy week planned for coverage of Canadians who are down here in Southern California so be sure to check back often.

Have a great week, everyone!

20170115-IMG_4872

Let’s all head into this week like this guy. See you at the races…

MX101 Logo