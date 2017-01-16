Monday Morning Coffee | Presented by MX101

By Billy Rainford

I apologize for living in Pacific Standard Time for this Monday Morning Coffee. I tried as hard as I could to get up extra early and start typing, but we stayed up late with a few Canadians we found here in Menifee, California, telling stories and having more than a few laughs.

Davin Grose from Motopark joined our wolf pack before the weekend started here in California and we’ve been gathering Canucks ever since. We found Ulf Viney (they say “Vinny”) with Brandon Gourlay out at Pala Raceway while young #43 Noah Viney put in a bunch of training laps. We showed up a little late to see older brother #53 Bjorn Viney on the track. They’re actually over there again today, so I’m heading back that way once I finish things here at this Temecula McDonald’s. My co-pilot, #211 Jack Wright, is moonlighting with Davin, so I’ll see him over there later, too.

Let’s get to some results from the weekend before I start spinning yarns…

Monster Energy AMA Supercross | San Diego SX

Jeff McConkey posted his ‘McThoughts‘ columns on the site yesterday. In case you missed them, here are the links: 250 McThoughts / 450 McThoughts.

I was down on the track for this round and everyone tells me I missed some really good racing. Yep, it’s true. Don’t be jealous of the photographers who are standing right down there in the action because we don’t get to see all the racing action like you do from the stands or on TV. Yes, we’re sometimes able to capture some of the great racing moments, but once it leaves the corner or straight where we’re standing, you can find them (well, me at least) staring up at the big screen to see what the heck is actually going on!

Fortunately for us photogs, there were a lot of 180 turns that made for some great action shot opportunities. They didn’t show it on TV probably, but after #6 Jeremy Martin had troubles and found himself way back in the pack, he put on a block passing clinic on his way forward. I waited for it in every 180 there was!

I’ll save a detailed description of what I saw from the floor for my Photo Report and ‘Faces at the Races‘ articles to come later today. I still haven’t even had a chance to watch the television broadcast!

Here are the highlights:

I will say this: I think we’re all pretty happy to see that Ryan Dungey showed he has the speed to run Ken Roczen‘s pace (Dungey actually qualified fastest). After round 1 in Anaheim, most were worried this was going to be a one horse race. In fact, had Dungey not messed up on the final lap, he was setting up for a stuff pass in one of the final 180’s. This should be a great series!

Oh, and hey Cade Clason, I asked Jeff if the cameras caught your finish line celebrations when you passed your way to a qualifying position in the LCQ. He said they missed it. But guess what?

Amsoil Arenacross | Round 2 – Grand Rapids, MI

Round 3 heads to Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore, MD this weekend.

Kaven Benoit Injured in Germany

If you happened to be watching the live internet broadcast of the Dortmund SX this past weekend then you definitely saw the reason for the SX final red flag on the first lap. Unfortunately, the rider flying through the air after the first turn was none other than Canadian ace, Kaven Benoit.

The video shows him launch off across the track and hard onto his one leg. When the camera pans down to him you can see him frantically waving at the officials… that’s rarely a good sign.

We spoke with Oskar Zehmer immediately after it happened and he confirmed what we were all fearing. Kaven was taken to the hospital with a broken ankle. He is currently on his scheduled flight back home where he will have it looked at to determine the next move in his recovery.

We spoke with KTM Canada’s Claudie Lapointe this morning and she was able to confirm that the ankle is broken but wasn’t in a position to give a definitive answer as to what kind of surgery of repairs are needed.

We will let you know as soon as we hear anything. Kaven will remain at or near the top of the list to challenge for the Canadian MX1 title when the Rockstar Energy MX Nationals fire up out in Kamloops, BC this coming June. Get well soon, Kaven.

Pala Raceway | Sunday

We got the word that Pala Raceway was to be open all day for practice Sunday. With all the rain the South California coast has received lately, a phone call is a great idea to make sure you don’t drive a long way for nothing. Most riders had to head for the desert last week to find dry land to practice.

Here are a few photos from the day.

After Ulf and Brandon had everything packed away in their Sprinter, I made them tear it all out again so I could grab a few shots of young #43 Noah. Here are a few…

Canadian Motocrossers Taking Over CSRA Snowcross!

Everywhere you look you’ll find Canadian motocross racers at the top of the Snowcross results! It’s a moto takeover!

I just realized that RJ Roy took a solid 4th place in a big race in Colorado last month. London, Ontario’s Justin Roney is the latest name I see doing well.

Take a few minutes to scroll through these results from last weekend in Rouyn-Naranda, Quebec, for round 1 and check out all the MX racers’ names:

Saturday’s Results

Sunday’s Results

Well done, guys!

Thanks for reading and again I apologize for this west coast time zone. I tried to wake up early, honest I did! I’m off to the practice track to see who else we can find. We’ve got a busy week planned for coverage of Canadians who are down here in Southern California so be sure to check back often.

Have a great week, everyone!