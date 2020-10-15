ICYMI | Catching Up with Jeremy McKie

By Billy Rainford

In case you missed it, we caught up with the rookie Pro rider who finished 5th in the 250 Rockstar Triple Crown Tour points this season, Jeremy McKie.

ICYMI, Catching Up wth Jeremy McKie. | Bigwave photo

Jeremy McKie won Parts Canada Rookie of the Year for the 2020 Rockstar Triple Crown Tour.

Jeremy finished 5th in the 250 series and is a rider who has the potential to go a long way in our sport. This kid simply hates to lose.

He’s a rider that even Jeff McConkey always had his eye on. He’s looked like a professional racer ever since he was a tiny kid on a 65. And Jeff so famously said, “Looking good is 4 quarters of the battle.” Man, I miss that guy.

We got in touch with the “Bullet from Beloeil” (that’s a French town that you really have to let go of your inhibitions to say properly. I’ll never be able to do it) to get his take on his season and find out what he’s got planned next:

Here’s what Jeremy had to say when we got in touch last week. | Bigwave photo

Direct Motocross: Hello, Jeremy. This is your first time in the top 52 for a Frid’Eh Update Interview so let’s take it back to the beginning. How did you first get started in Motocross?

Jeremy McKie: I started motocross at age of 3 because of my dad. He was always a big motorcycle guy but never had a chance to race any type of racing. He bought me a PW50 when I was 3 and we just road under a bridge near my house, and I completely loved it. A year later, I was doing my first race!!

What was your first race number and how did you choose it?

My first number was 20. It’s my birthday date and I just always race that number. As soon as I get a career number, I’m taking this one again!

Can you tell us a little about where you grew up and who you raced against in your amateur years?

I’m from Beloeil, Québec, and I’ve always raced against older racers, 1-2 years difference with me. When I was younger, I had nice battles with Thomas Rendall who is my age but when we got to bigger classes it was against older riders like Jake Tricco, Jacob Piccolo and Cameron Wrozyna.

When he was young, Jeremy chose the #20 simply because it’s his birthday date, and he’ll try for it when and if he earns a career number in the future. | Bigwave photo

What was your best memory from those amateur days?

That’s a hard question, but I think the best memory is my second Fox Bronze Boot last year at Walton, just because the award is amazing and no one ever won it twice or back-to-back, which I did.

You made the move to Pro this season. What was the biggest difference you noticed with the change?

The biggest difference is the start. It was a big factor for me this year. I’ve always been a good starter on amateur days but this year it wasn’t my thing. It had a lot of good guys that wanted to be first at the end of the first corner.

You got your first moto podium in the mud at Walton but there were no interviews done. Did that bum you out a little?

Yeah, I was bummed. It was a mud race, but still. I crashed twice in that race and was still able to make my way to 3rd. I would have liked a little TV time, for sure!

Jeremy snagged his first-ever moto podium (3rd) in the mudder at Walton. | Bigwave photo

How do you think your MX portion of the series went? Were you happy with your results?

It was decent. I was happy until last round of Sand Del Lee. I showed good speed this year and showed that I was fit, especially at Gopher. So, to finish the last round that bad, just wasn’t were I should have finished. It wasn’t a good weekend and really affected my overall in the MX Tour.

I don’t think you have a lot of SX experience, do you? How did the Gopher Dunes SX rounds go for you?

I don’t have much SX experience, but I do feel really comfortable on those tracks. I had a SX track at home and built bigger whoops before rounds 3 and 4 and felt good at those rounds. Overall, the SX series went good but I think with a good start I could of finish it off with a podium at that last round. Next year!!

A lot of riders are looking for rides for 2021. You seem like a young racer with a ton of potential who should be being looked at. What are your plans for 2021?

Yeah, for sure. I want to be on a team and I think I deserve a ride, but as of now nothing is happening and it’s looking like I will be privateer for one more year.

Jeremy on the top step at the 2013 Walton TransCan. (I couldn’t resist sneaking another old photo in here.) | Bigwave photo

I always like the intensity you bring to the races. You are definitely not happy not winning. What would you say is your biggest strength as a racer?

My biggest strength, I think, is my confidence. When I’m confident and I think I can win or do real good, I will. Whenever I’m confident on the track, it will be a good day!

How about your biggest weakness?

That, for sure, is my attitude. I’m working hard on it but when I’m mad I have a bad attitude towards the others racers.

What are you doing for the rest of the season before the snow flies?

I’m working for my dad to make some money before race season!

What will you do over the winter?

I’m working for my dad until the end of January and then I will head down south to train!!!

Jeremy looks comfortable on a Supercross track and would like to give the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Series a go in 2022. | Bigwave photo

Is AMA Supercross on your radar?

Yes, for sure! My goal is to get more Supercross time next season and try some AMA Supercross next winter.

What is your schooling situation and how is it going?

I just graduated from high school since we don’t have grade 12 here. I was going to CEGEP (Collège d’Enseignement Général et Professionnel) but decided to take a year off to train more and really be ready for next year!!

OK, I’ve grilled you enough. Thanks for playing along this week. Who would you like to thank?

Thank you, Billy! I would like to thank: SMX_Motocross, Shift MX, Fox Racing Canada, Oakley, KTM Canada, Mathias Marine Sports, JM Training, Hoosier Off Road, Mika Metals, DT1 Filters USA, MD Distributions, E Sticky Graphics, VP Racing Fuels, Atlas Brace, CTi Knee Braces, Dirtcare, Team PRMX, Cam Designer, Twenty Six Suspension.