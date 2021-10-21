ICYMI | Catching Up with Jyire Mitchell | KTM Canada

ICYMI | Catching Up with Jyire Mitchell | KTM Canada

By Billy Rainford

In case you missed it, we caught up with #41 Jyire Mitchell.

Catching up with #41 Jyire Mitchell from Bermuda. | Bigwave 2020 photo

We met Jyire Mitchell from Bermuda a couple years ago when he showed up at Walton Raceway and turned some heads. He came back to race the Supercross portion of the Canadian Triple Crown Series at Gopher Dunes. He looked good but went down hard awkwardly, ending his series.

He didn’t return to run the #41 in 2021 as he was looking after some injuries and COVID-19 made travel difficult, anyway.

We got in touch with him this week from Bermuda to see what he’s been up to and what his future plans are. Here’s what he had to say:

Here’s what Jyire had to say when we got in touch with him from Bermuda this week. | Bigwave photo

Direct Motocross: Hey, Jyire. We haven’t seen you for a while. I hope you’ve been well. Let’s back up to the 2020 season for a minute. You finished the season and got #41 for the 2021 season. Can you tell us how your 2020 race season went here in Canada?

Jyire Mitchell: I missed the outdoor season due to Covid but was able to get across the border in time for the SX rounds. Unfortunately I got hurt at round 2 in the second main. Round 1 i struggled in the whoops and had a tip over in main 2 but ended up 3-3 for 3rd. Round 2 I got a good start and won the first main while the second main I fell in the second corner, I got through the pack pretty smoothly and caught up to the lead pack and attempted to change my line in the whoops and swapped ending my season.

What was the highlight for you?

Personally, I would say the highlight looking back is going down and catching back up to the leaders, to be honest. I never felt like I showed how I can actually ride and that’s definitely the closest I’ve come to doing so.

Do you have a favourite track up here in Canada?

Deschambualt definitely stands out from the other tracks I got to ride in Canada. The elevation is crazy and that jump is HUGE.

Jyire at Walton Raceway in 2019. | Bigwave photo

But then we never saw you up here again in 2021 to run #41. What did you do for racing last season?

I didn’t do any racing last season. The hand process was slow then Bermuda went on lockdown so I took a little over a year off the bike.



So, you’re in Bermuda now? What’s keeping you busy these days?

I’m currently in Bermuda waiting to get one last surgery then I’m good to go again. I’ve been working and enjoying my home.

What are you winter plans?

I’ll do a week or so of riding next month before surgery then get back on the back in January and start getting back into the swing of training at SOB (South of the Border).

Jyire says his favourite track in Canada is MX Deschambault. | Bigwave 2019 photo

What are your racing plans for 2022?

I don’t have a concrete plan on racing in 2022 but Supercross is off the cards because of surgery, so i’ll see what my options are later this year then go from there.

If the borders went back to normal, could we see you back up here to race again?

My bikes, van, gear, basically everything to do with riding is stuck in Ontario so I have to come back to Canada to retrieve that stuff, so there is a good chance that could happen.

Jyire is currently getting his injuries sorted out back home in Bermuda. | Bigwave photo

What do you do for fun away from the sport?

Football (Soccer) and I’ve been pretty hooked on the gym since there hasn’t been too much riding to do.

OK, I took a look at your Instagram page earlier. Was that scrub something you were doing lap after lap? Did you stay up? Where is that?

That picture is from South of the Border. I got to get 3 weeks of riding in between doctor visits but that was from sections, which is basically repeating that rut standing through it maybe 10 times. That wasn’t my best pass through it because my clutch hit the ground and let the bike get buck but the rut definitely helped you lean over the roller.

Maybe we’ll see Jyire and his dad again in the future. | Bigwave photo

What does the future look like for you?

The future is blurry but once I come to a better understanding of my plans i’ll let you know.

Well, I hope everything goes well for you, Jyire. Good luck and who would you like to thank?

I would like to thank my parents, all the support from Bermuda (VT construction, M&M construction, Pro built Construction) Fly racing, WPS, Pod knee braces, South of the Border, Tim Titan and Hoosier Tires for the continuous support through the ups and downs.