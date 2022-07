Video | Gopher Dunes WMX East Moto 2 Battle | FXR Moto

By Billy Rainford

Brought to you by FXR Moto

Check out this great battle between 7-time Canadian WMX champion #1 Eve Brodeur and #49 Jamie Astudillo from Pennsylvania at Round 2 of the 2022 Canadian WMX East Championships at Gopher Dunes in Courtland, Ontario.