ICYMI | Catching Up with Westen Wrozyna | Troy Lee Designs

ICYMI | Catching Up with Westen Wrozyna | Troy Lee Designs

By Billy Rainford

Presented by Troy Lee Designs

Catching up with the pride of Newtonville, #20 Westen Wrozyna. | Bigwave photo

For 2020, #20 belongs to a rider we’ve all watched grow up and turn into one of our top riders in the Pro ranks over the years.

Westen Wrozyna came up through the amateur ranks as a top prospect to keep our eyes on. He had some of the greatest rides and battles at the TransCan at Walton Raceway over the years, and I’ve got hard drives full of photos to prove it.

He’s raced all the major US amateur nationals and even made an appearance at the Monster Energy Cup in Las Vegas. I chased him and his family all over North America and was even in the crammed van on that trip to Vegas.

Like I always say, it’s the great families like the Wrozynas that makes what I do as enjoyable as it is. Every time I hear the song Gangnam Style (No, it’s not often) I think about Westen’s dad, Wes Wrozyna, singing it on that trip to Nevada. Isn’t it funny what we remember?

Westen just came off what has to be considered a very good season, finishing 8th overall in the Rockstar Energy Triple Crown Tour 250 class standings. And he did it without entering a single Arenacross to start the season.

When I got in touch with him this week, I assumed I’d hear that he was doing all the normal things to get ready to take another run at the series. I wasn’t expecting to hear what I did.

Here’s our conversation with the rider who put Newtonville on the map:

Here’s what Westen had to say when we spoke with him this week. | Bigwave photo

Direct Motocross: Hello, Westen. When I look at the results from the 2019 season, your name pops up in 8th place overall in the Rockstar Triple Crown Tour finals standings. Were you happy with your results?

Westen Wrozyna: Last year was one of my better years as a Pro and I finally could see some improvement. I was happy with some results and also disappointed in some as well. Overall, it was okay.

And you did it without racing any of the Arenacrosses. Where were you at the beginning of the season?

At the beginning of the season I was actually training and racing AMA Supercross

(Westen qualified in the dreaded 41st position in Arlington in 2019)

Westen tried to qualify for the Arlington SX in 2019. | Bigwave photo

Were you 100% when the MX season started? What MX round stands out in your memory?

Yeah, it’s been a couple years of dumb injuries and finally I was able to put a full, healthy year together. The round that stands out to me was Walton. The track was rough, it separated the riders, and I finally was able to get myself up front with the main guys.

(Westen finished 9-7 for 7th overall at the final round)

Then you rounded out the season with 4, 6, 8 finishes in Supercross. How did that go for you?

I kind of struggled with the super-tight Supercross tracks. Not exactly what I was hoping for but overall had a good time.

Will you take another shot at Supercross in the future?

You know I would love to if all the pieces of the puzzle were together, but no I will not be racing Supercross.

Westen has been in the spotlight his entire career. | Bigwave photo

What did you get up to right after our season ended last fall?

I kind of took a step away from everything and just regrouped after a long season.

What have you been doing over the winter months?

This has been my first full winter home since I was 10. It was different but I’ve enjoyed it. I started a little project truck and built a 125.

We’re living in some pretty weird times, right now. What have you been doing the past couple months?

Pit bikes, pit bikes and definitely some more pit bikes! Honestly, the best thing I ever did was buy a new Honda 110. If you don’t have one, you should get one!

What do you do for work these days?

Before the whole shutdown, I worked for a company called GlassTech. We basically do everything with glass.

What are your racing plans for the 2020 season, assuming we get there?

I am stepping away from racing professionally. Unfortunately, I’m not getting any younger and if I ever wanna move out of mom and dad’s house I need to look at a future. I lived out my childhood dream, raced AMA Supercross, did a lot of cool things, but it’s time.

Westen is stepping away from professional racing. | Bigwave photo

Oh wow, I wasn’t expecting that! Where do you see ourself in, say, 5 years?

Honestly, I couldn’t tell you now. I’ve got lots of future ideas but right now just sitting back and enjoying life, riding my 125 and 110, and making the best of all this free time.

Well, good luck, Westen. Thanks for chatting with us. Is there anyone you’d like to thank?

Thanks for having me again and for all the coverage over the years! I would like to thank everyone that has helped me throughout my career and mainly my parents. They did everything to help me live out the moto dream.