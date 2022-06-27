Important Registration Links for Canadian MX Nationals at Walton, Gopher Dunes, and Sand Del Lee
Links for MRC Membership’s & Registration below,Round’s 4, 5 & 6 are here, be sure to pre-register below for250 Pro, 450 Pro, Thor WMX & FXR Premix
Registration expires Thursday at 11:59pm EST before the event.**Late registrations at the track will be charged an extra $50.00**
|Walton 1
Walton 1, ON Round 4 Pro Registration
Walton 1 Parts Canada Amateur Open Registration
Triple Crown Series Memberships
Tickets/Passes available now to purchase online. Including Weekend passes, save time and buy now instead of waiting in line at the gates.
For Credential questions please email kyle@jetwerx.ca
|Gopher Dunes
Gopher Dunes, ON Round 5 Pro Registration
Gopher Dunes Parts Canada Amateur Open Registration
BUY TICKETS HERE
Sand Del Lee
Sand Del Lee, ON Round 6 Pro Registration
Sand Del Lee Parts Canada Amateur Open Registration
BUY TICKETS HERE
|2022 Triple Crown Series Schedule
|2022 WMX & Premix Schedule
|Where to Watch?
Download and subscribeto our NEW App
RYDE TV
Catch all the racing LIVE every weekend Including FXR Premix, Thor WMX,250 Pro & 450 Pro
Tap Ryde TV below to Download the app Today!!
No comments!
There are no comments yet, but you can be first to comment this article.