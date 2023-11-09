Injury Forces Tyler Medaglia Out of 2023 ISDE

By Noel Flatters

Some breaking Team Canada ISDE news this morning, as Tyler Medaglia (Thor GasGas Racing) has had to withdraw from the race. Tyler had a small off on the 3rd transfer yesterday, ending up with a spiked tree branch through his hand. A Brazilian rider helped him pull it and Tyler was able to finish the day despite the hand pain. Tyler tells us that his hand swelled up to double its normal size overnight, necessitating a trip to the hospital for a vaccine, antibiotics and an anti-inflammatory shot.

Despite this injury, Tyler finished the day in P22, including 5 Top-20 test finishes out of 6 tests on the day. An incredible ride given the circumstances.

Tyler: “Unfortunately my race is over which is a huge bummer as we put in a lot of work and effort for this damn race. Was doing good considering being on a rental bike. The team was in a good position too so it’s a tough pill to swallow. Hopefully, the infection is under control and can get a bit of sleep tonight.”

Photo credit: @fim_isde