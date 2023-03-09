Interview | #126 Kaven Benoit Training at Club MX

By Billy Rainford

Brought to you by KTM Canada

KTM Canada Red Bull Fly Racing rider #126 Kaven Benoit is coming back to the 2023 Canadian Triple Crown Series MX Nationals after being away for 5 years. He’s at Club MX in South Carolina getting ready so we took the opportunity to talk to him while we were visiting in March.

Kaven will be back on a 250 2-stroke in the 250 class this summer.

Podcast:

Find it wherever you get your podcasts.