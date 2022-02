Interview | #67 Logan Karnow at State Fair SX

Interview | #67 Logan Karnow at State Fair SX

By Billy Rainford

We grabbed #67 Logan Karnow from Amherst, Ohio, for a brief interview after he was done riding at State Fair SX track in Perris, California, on Tuesday, February 1st, 2022. He’s racing 250 West Supercross.

Logan tells us how he really feels about sand sections on a Supercross track…