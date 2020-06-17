Alpinestars Mobile Medical Unit to Continue Providing On-Site Medical Services at Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship

“It’s amazing to think that 20 years have passed since we formally introduced this revolutionary service to the sport of motocross, and we’re proud to continue to serve these athletes with the very best medical service available. This sport often requires a uniquely specific response to incidents out on the track, and we have gone to great lengths to ensure that we’re able to tend to any scenario with immediacy and expertise,” said Tom Carson, Alpinestars Mobile Medical Unit Chief of Staff. “One of our biggest goals is to provide a sense of comfort and peace of mind for these riders, allowing them to focus on the task at hand out on the track. We’re pleased to continue the longstanding partnership with MX Sports Pro Racing and the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, and we look forward to providing this complementary service for the competitors for another season.”



The centerpiece of the Alpinestars Mobile Medical Unit is the state-of-the-art, custom-built hospital trailer, staffed with qualified and experienced medical personnel. It features specialized equipment for the sport’s unique injuries, and also houses a trio of all-terrain safety vehicles that are properly equipped to allow for immediate response to any incident on the track, regardless of location.



While the on-site services provide the foundation for the Alpinestars Mobile Medical Unit, equally as important is its continually evolving Concussion Program. Led by Dr. Reiman, this program has stood at the forefront of concussion research for the sport of motocross since its inception, and has become increasingly vital to the well being of the athletes as more is learned about the injury. Each year, Dr. Reiman works alongside leading research organizations to better understand the dynamics of concussions, and their occurrence in motocross, which has resulted in groundbreaking treatment, testing standards and advances in head protection for not only the riders competing at the professional level, but across the industry.



The 2020 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship will get underway on Saturday, July 18, with the Circle K Ironman National from Ironman Raceway in Crawfordsville, Indiana.