INTRODUCING GRIT AND GRIND: A ROCKSTAR ENERGY HUSQVARNA FACTORY RACING DOCUSERIES

EPISODE 1 FEATURING MALCOLM STEWART IS NOW LIVE ON YOUTUBE

Husqvarna Motorcycles, in collaboration with Rockstar Energy, is pleased to launch a five-episode docuseries, Grit and Grind. The docuseries highlights the dynamic Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing Team, chronicling the highs and lows of competing in the 2022 AMA Supercross Championship. From seasoned veterans to team-newcomers, the series offers a behind-the-scenes look at the sport’s elite athletes as they battle for glory on the global stage.

Featuring five full episodes, Grit and Grind focuses on each of the team’s five riders – Malcolm Stewart, Jalek Swoll, RJ Hampshire, Dean Wilson and Stilez Robertson – and their individual stories. Kicking off with Malcolm Stewart, the newest member of the team’s 450 cc roster, Episode 1 showcases the Florida-native’s journey as he enters an all-new team, training program and outlook for 2022. Nearly halfway into the season, Stewart has battled his way into title contention and the behind-the-scenes perspective is a can’t-miss opportunity for race fans around the world.

New episodes of Grit and Grind: a Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing Series will regularly drop throughout the Supercross season as the team continues to battle through all 17 rounds of the AMA Supercross Championship. Stay tuned for Episode 2, featuring 250SX West rider Jalek Swoll. Be the first to catch Episode 1, which is now available on the Husqvarna Motorcycles YouTube channel.