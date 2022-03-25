Introducing the 2022 Central Canadian Amateur National (CCAN)

Manitoba welcomes another National with the Central Canadian Amateur National slated for June 24 – 26 at Transcanada Motopark in Brandon, MB the weekend following the Pro National.

You won’t want to miss it!

Looks like we’ll be spending a little more time than we thought in Manitoba this summer. See you there!