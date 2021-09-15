Introducing the X-Plore Collection from SCOTT!

Introducing the X-Plore Collection from SCOTT!

SCOTT Sports is excited to announce the launch of our brand new enduro-focused X-Plore collection.

When it’s just you, your bike and your crew out in the wilderness searching for the next un-ridden area, the next hidden challenge or the next ‘unconquerable’ ascent, this is where the ultimate dirt-bike dreams can really come true.



No rules, no track markers, no set lines to follow. This is freedom. This is expression. This is nature. This is X-Plore.

The all-new X-Plore range from SCOTT Sports has been specifically engineered to offer the ultimate gear solution for the modern enduro rider. Whether you are competing in the Red Bull Romaniacs or simply cruising around your local trail, our X-Plore range will have you covered!



With a focus on durability, functionality and comfort, this next generation enduro line is constructed with cutting-edge materials and all the features you need to conquer the trail in style. When it comes to enduro, the SCOTT X-Plore collection is the only real choice!

PRODUCT HIGHLIGHTS

X-Plore Jersey

The SCOTT X-Plore Jerseycombines extreme durability with ultimate breathability. Purpose built for varied and ever-changing enduro terrain, this jersey will have you covered no matter how demanding the conditions become.

X-Plore Pants

Engineered to withstand the toughest enduro conditions on the planet, The SCOTT X-Plore Pantcombines supreme durability with uncompromised function. Military grade inner knee materials offer supreme reinforcement and 900D Nylon construction ensures long-lasting, all-round protection.

X-Plore Gloves

The SCOTT X-Plore Glove is purpose built for the demanding enduro lifestyle. A Rib Span back of hand with Direct Inject TPR knuckles offers essential protection for your hands.

X-Plore Vest

The SCOTT X-Plore Vest provides all the high-end features an off-road rider needs. With a wind-resistant chassis and side stretch panels, it is a perfect choice for anybody that is looking for comfort and versatility.

#NOSHORTCUTS