Introducing FMF VISION

For Release: January 12, 2021

Rancho Dominguez, CA – In this sport, the heart of a racer beats within every innovation. In 1973 Don Emler created FMF from a desire to go faster. For nearly 50 years FMF has been leading in the pursuit of precision, power and speed. Now our mission expands. This is FMF VISION!

This unique, stand-alone partnership between two of the most iconic brands in the sport of Motocross, FMF Racing and 100% have joined forces to create FMF VISION. Visionary Power is the pursuit of the passion these two brands share for the sport we love. FMF Vision launches with a full roster of athletes, led by 2020 MX National Champion Zach Osborne, FMF/KTM Factory Off-road Champion Dante Oliveira and 2020 National Enduro Champion Grant Baylor to name a few. Utilizing 100%’s championship-proven performance, FMF Vision launches into the new year equipped with top-of-the- line quality that racers can trust.

“We have established 100% as the #1 goggle brand in the world and FMF has done the same for exhaust. After working with FMF and the Emler family on multiple projects, it’s exciting to bring together two iconic motocross brands to introduce FMF VISION – a true partnership of Motocross Americana. We will be manufacturing the goggles and organizing distribution globally, while collaborating on marketing efforts to bring the brand to life. Together we will be able to support the industry and sport even more with the addition of the new FMF VISION brand,” offered Ludo Boinnard, 100% CEO and Co-Founder.

The initial collection offers over fifty different goggles across two goggle platforms; The PowerCore and The PowerBomb. Complete with Youth and Adult sizes, film systems, over-the-glasses models, and a full range of goggle accessories, FMF Vision is set to bring a new VISION to athletes around the world.

The FMF Vision product line is distributed in Canada by Matrix Concepts Canada and Parts Canada.

