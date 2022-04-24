Jason Anderson Grabs Foxborough Supercross Victory to Keep Title Hopes Alive

Austin Forkner Wins 250SX Class Race, Jett Lawrence Takes 250SX Title

Foxborough, Mass., (April 23, 2022) In a clutch performance, Monster Energy Kawasaki’s Jason Anderson was spectacular at Round 15 of the 2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross series to capture the win and hold onto his title hopes with only two rounds remaining in the series.

Monster Energy AMA Supercross returned to Gillette Stadium for round 15 of the 17-round 2022 series. Photo Credit: Feld Entertainment, Inc.

Team Honda HRC’s Chase Sexton challenged for the lead late in the race but had to settle for second place when the checkered flag flew inside Gillette Stadium. Red Bull KTM’s Marvin Musquin was back on the podium with a third place finish inside the venue where he won when the series last visited in 2018. In the Eastern Regional 250SX Class’ penultimate round, Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki’s Austin Forkner fought forward for the win but the bigger news was that Team Honda HRC’s Jett Lawrence finished second in the race to capture his first Monster Energy AMA Supercross 250SX Class Championship.

Jason Anderson was in a must-perform position and delivered with a strong win in Foxborough. Photo Credit: Feld Entertainment, Inc.

Red Bull KTM’s Cooper Webb grabbed the 450SX Class Main Event holeshot with Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Eli Tomac right on his rear tire and Jason Anderson close behind Tomac. Tomac needed only to finish ahead of Anderson to wrap up his second championship. But less than two minutes into the 20-minute plus one lap race, Anderson took advantage of Tomac’s battle with Webb to slice under in a corner. The block pass was not overly aggressive, but in trying to avoid contact, Tomac stalled his bike.

Tomac re-fired his Yamaha and took pursuit from sixth place as Anderson set his sights on Webb. Four minutes into the race Anderson took ahold of the lead. Sexton was past Webb shortly after while the lead group, including Tomac, remained close. Musquin, the race winner in St. Louis, took over third place. Tomac was up to fourth and looking ready to charge back to the front with fourteen minutes still on the race clock.

Tomac’s charge never came as he slowly lost touch with the lead pack and as Anderson and Sexton pulled away to a two-rider battle up front. Sexton got close just past the race’s midpoint while Tomac lost a few more positions late in the race. Then Anderson pulled back out to a comfortable victory, his fifth of the season. It takes the championship battle to Denver where Anderson will need another strong ride, and a little luck in Tomac’s home state race, to push his title quest to the final round.

Austin Forkner scrapped for every position on his way to his first Supercross win in nearly two years. Photo Credit: Feld Entertainment, Inc.

When the riders lined up for round eight of the Eastern Regional 250SX Class’ penultimate round, Jett Lawrence was in position to wrap up the title by finishing ahead of Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s RJ Hampshire. When the gate dropped Phoenix Racing Honda’s Cullin Park jumped out into the lead and held it for over a lap before Troy Lee Designs Red Bull GASGAS Factory Racing’s Pierce Brown took over the top spot. Lawrence had rounded the first turn mid-pack and was several positions behind Hampshire.

Brown stretched out his early lead as Hampshire moved forward from fifth place; Lawrence battled with Forkner as they sliced forward through the pack further back. With under four minutes left on the race clock, Hampshire clipped Brown’s rear wheel while closing in on the lead and Hampshire went down. Forkner and Lawrence were quickly past; both riders then reached and passed Brown in the closing laps. The win was an emotional one for Forkner, his first since 2020, and the title was more so an emotional accomplishment for 18-year-old Australian Jett Lawrence, who takes the championship in his third year racing Supercross in the United States. Lawrence earned the number one plate through consistency as well as speed. The popular racer finished every 2022 race on the podium, including four wins.

Only two rounds remain in the 2022 17-round Monster Energy AMA Supercross series and two more championship titles are yet to be settled. Tickets are on sale now for the upcoming rounds in Denver, Colorado and Salt Lake City, Utah. For tickets, race highlight videos, race results, and airtimes for live coverage and re-airings on Peacock, NBC and CNBC please visit SupercrossLIVE.com.

450SX Class podium (riders left to right) Chase Sexton, Jason Anderson, and Marvin Musquin. Photo Credit: Feld Entertainment, Inc.

450SX Class Results

1. Jason Anderson, Rio Rancho, N.Mex., Kawasaki

2. Chase Sexton, Clermont, Fla., Honda

3. Marvin Musquin, Corona, Calif., KTM

4. Malcolm Stewart, Murrieta, Calif., Husqvarna

5. Justin Barcia, Greenville, Fla., GASGAS

6. Cooper Webb, Newport, N.C., KTM

7. Eli Tomac, Cortez, Colo., Yamaha

8. Vince Friese, Menifee, Calif., Honda

9. Alex Martin, Clermont, Fla., Yamaha

10. Justin Brayton, Charlotte, N.C., Honda

450SX Class Championship Standings

1. Eli Tomac, Cortez, Colo., Yamaha (341)

2. Jason Anderson, Rio Rancho, N.Mex., Kawasaki (298)

3. Justin Barcia, Greenville, Fla., GASGAS (275)

4. Malcolm Stewart, Murrieta, Calif., Husqvarna (272)

5. Marvin Musquin, Corona, Calif., KTM (266)

6. Chase Sexton, Clermont, Fla., Honda (250)

7. Cooper Webb, Newport, N.C., KTM (244)

8. Dean Wilson, Murrieta, Calif., Husqvarna (152)

9. Brandon Hartranft, Brick, N.J., Suzuki (151)

10. Justin Brayton, Charlotte, N.C., Honda (145)

250SX Class podium (riders left to right) Jett Lawrence, Austin Forkner, and Pierce Brown. Photo Credit: Feld Entertainment, Inc.

Eastern Regional 250 SX Class Results

1. Austin Forkner, Richards, Mo., Kawasaki

2. Jett Lawrence, Wesley Chapel, Fla., Honda

3. Pierce Brown, Sandy, Utah, GASGAS

4. Mitchell Oldenburg, Aledo, Tex., Honda

5. Kyle Chisholm, Valrico, Fla., Yamaha

6. RJ Hampshire, Minneola, Fla., Husqvarna

7. Enzo Lopes, Indian Trail, N.C., Yamaha

8. Joshua Varize, Perris, Calif., Husqvarna

9. Cullin Park, Clermont, Fla., Honda

10. Jace Owen, Mattoon, Ill., Yamaha

Eastern Regional 250 SX Class Championship Standings

1. Jett Lawrence, Wesley Chapel, Fla., Honda (192)

2. RJ Hampshire, Minneola, Fla., Husqvarna (139)

3. Pierce Brown, Sandy, Utah, GASGAS (128)

4. Mitchell Oldenburg, Aledo, Tex., Honda (122)

5. Enzo Lopes, Indian Trail, N.C., Yamaha (116)

6. Cameron McAdoo, Sioux City, Iowa, Kawasaki (114)

7. Jordon Smith, Ochlocknee, Ga., Honda (104)

8. Jace Owen, Mattoon, Ill., Yamaha (90)

9. Austin Forkner, Richards, Mo., Kawasaki (81)

10. Derek Drake, Lake Elsinore, Caif., Suzuki (79)