Supercross Futures Returns with Sole Focus on 250SX Futures Class 

Ellenton, Fla., (August 31, 2021) – Feld Entertainment, Inc., today announced that Supercross Futures, an AMA National Championship will resume in 2022 with a sole focus on the 250SX Futures Class. Athletes can begin to qualify starting in October at select primary events spread across the country. Eligible athletes will then advance to a second round of qualifying set to take place at an upcoming Monster Energy AMA Supercross event during the 2022 season. Finalists will then proceed to the Supercross Futures AMA National Championship scheduled for Saturday, May 7 at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City.



The country will be divided into six regions and existing tracks and events will serve as the first round of Primary qualifiers – Northwest, West, Southwest, Southcentral, South, and Northeast. Riders will qualify by finishing in the top 22 in their respective primary and can enter multiple regions. These 22 athletes will then be invited to race in a Premiere qualifier which will take place on Saturday at an upcoming Monster Energy Supercross race within their respective region. The top four athletes from each Premiere qualifying race will then advance to the Supercross Futures AMA National Championship where 24 athletes will vie to become the 250SX Futures Class Champion.



Qualifying Regions and Events:



Northwest



Primary – Saturday, November 20, 2021, at DT1 Motocross Park, Tulare, CA

Premiere – Saturday, January 15, 2022, at RingCentral Coliseum, Oakland, CA



West



Primary – Saturday, October 30, 2021, at FOX Raceway, Pala, CA

Premiere – Saturday, January 29, 2022, at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Anaheim, CA



Southwest



Primary – Wednesday, December 1, 2021, at Arizona Cycle Park, Buckeye, AZ

Premiere – Saturday, February 5, 2022, at State Farm Stadium, Glendale, AZ



Southcentral



Primary – Saturday, October 9, 2021, at 3 Palms MX Park, Conroe, TX

Premiere – Saturday, February 26, 2022, at AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX



South



Primary – Sunday, October 31, 2021, at WW Ranch, Jacksonville, FL

Premiere – Saturday, April 16, 2022, at Atlanta Motor Speedway, Hampton, GA



Northeast



Primary – Saturday, October 23, 2021, at Doublin Gap MX, Shippensburg, PA

Premiere – Saturday, April 23, 2022, at Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, MA



Supercross Futures AMA National Championship

Saturday, May 7, 2022, at Rice-Eccles Stadium, Salt Lake City, UT



Athletes competing in the 250SX Futures Class will be awarded points towards their pro Supercross license based on their finishing positions at the Premiere qualifying events.



In the fall of 2022 and during the 2023 Supercross season, Supercross Futures, an AMA National Championship will expand under the same qualifying procedures to host classes of all ages and skill levels.