Jess Pettis Continues with KTM Canada for 2024

Jess Pettis Continues with KTM Canada for 2024

Jess Pettis.

🚨 BREAKING NEWS: Jess Pettis will continue with the KTM Red Bull Race Team through the 2024 Canadian @triplecrown MX season!

Jess will continue to grab the attention of specators nationwide as he charges in the 450 class. After an incredibly successful season in 2023, finishing 2nd place in the 450 MX Championship, all eyes will be on Jess.

Jess Pettis, 450 Pro Rider: “Really excited to extend my contract into 2024 with the KTM team. This will be my 6th year with the brand and looking to achieve more goals together!“