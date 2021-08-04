Jess Pettis Update

By Billy Rainford

Jess Pettis injured Monday at Motocross Deschambault in Quebec. | Bigwave photo

#15 Jess Pettis crashed hard over the tabletop jump just passed the mechanics area at @mxdeschambault on Monday as he battled for the lead and then headed to the hospital to get checked out.

Unfortunately, the results will take Jess out of competition for a while.

We spoke with Jess earlier today and he said he was “pretty bummed to down n out again.”

Jess will be out for a while as he heals from his injuries. | Bigwave photo

His list of injuries include 3 broken vertebrae, a broken sternum, and a hard hit to the head.

At this point, he’s not exactly sure when he’ll head home to Prince George, BC but added that “it could have been a lot worse.”

Heal up fast and well, Jess.

