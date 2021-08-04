Jess Pettis Update
By Billy Rainford
#15 Jess Pettis crashed hard over the tabletop jump just passed the mechanics area at @mxdeschambault on Monday as he battled for the lead and then headed to the hospital to get checked out.
Unfortunately, the results will take Jess out of competition for a while.
We spoke with Jess earlier today and he said he was “pretty bummed to down n out again.”
His list of injuries include 3 broken vertebrae, a broken sternum, and a hard hit to the head.
At this point, he’s not exactly sure when he’ll head home to Prince George, BC but added that “it could have been a lot worse.”
Heal up fast and well, Jess.
No comments!
There are no comments yet, but you can be first to comment this article.