Jess Pettis Injury Update

Jess Pettis Injury Update

By Billy Rainford

Jess Pettis’s has ACL surgery rescheduled for Nov 8th. | Bigwave photo

I had a nice conversation with Prince George, BC racer Jess Pettis this afternoon.

If you’ll remember, Jess crashed in the first turn at the Montreal Supercross and damaged his knee, resulting in a torn ACL.

He was scheduled for surgery on October 15th but came down with a flu and his temperature was elevated, so they decided they needed to reschedule his surgery.

Originally, they told him they could get him back in at the end of November, but when he told them that was unacceptable they were able to reschedule for November 8th.

Since his crash he’s managed kept himself active and was actually just in from a hike in the mountains when I got hold of him this afternoon.

He’s been mountain biking, going to the gym, and is even considering going for his pilot’s license while he’s away from the sport.

Of course, I had to ask what this means for his hopes of trying to be back and in form for the eastern portion of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross series and he was still optimistic about his chances to, at least, get out there for the latter part of the series.

It will be a difficult road back at that aggressive pace but Jess is pretty confident in his healing abilities and said this set back will light an even bigger fire in him to make it to the top.

Good luck to Jess and his team for a successful operation and a speedy and complete recovery. Hopefully, we’ll see him in the east.