Jess Pettis to Miss Remainder of 2021 Supercross Season

By Billy Rainford

Prince George, BC racer #134 Jess Pettis will be forced to miss the remainder of the 2021 Monster Energy AMA Supercross series due to an injury to his left knee that will require surgery.

After tweaking his knee during the first timed qualifier at round 1 of the 250 East series, Jess sat out the second round, hoping his knee would start feeling better, allowing him to return to the series. Unfortunately, it was worse than he’d originally hoped and will need to be repaired.

At the time of this posting, we were unable to get in touch with Jess. We will get more information and pass it along to his many fans as soon as we can.

The Red Bull Thor KTM Canada rider is set to move up for his rookie season in the 450 class in Canada this summer.