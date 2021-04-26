Jett Lawrence Blasts Michael Mosiman at SLC1 Press Conference

During the post-race press conference after Salt Lake City SX #1 at Rice Eccles Stadium #18 Jett Lawrence was asked about the gesture he gave #42 Michael Mosiman over the finish line jump. Well, he didn’t pull any punches and pretty much blasted Michael.

There’s little doubt we’ll be hearing more about this situation as we head into the final round this weekend, the 250 East/West Showdown.