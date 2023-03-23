Julien Benek Back in Action at Seattle Supercross

The Seattle Supercross at Lumen Field this coming Saturday means the 250 West is back in action. That also means #500 Julien Benek from Mission, BC is back in action with his Partzilla PRMX team in the class he was meant to be racing.

Julien dabbled in the 450 class on his 250 but hasn’t done so since Daytona 3 weeks ago. He’s been dealing with his shoulder since his early-season injury and the team decided to take him out of racing action to get prepared for the home stretch of the 250 West class.

We spoke with Julien this morning. Here’s what he had to say:

“I’ve been riding a 450 on outdoors the last 2 weeks. I rode Supercross yesterday just to get used to it before Seattle. My shoulder is doing a bit better and I’m noticing it improving really slowly. My cardio has definitely improved a lot though. I was able to do a 20-minute moto on the Supercross track.”

We look forward to a stronger and healthier Julien Benek on the track this week in Washington State.