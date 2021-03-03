Julien Benek Signs with Sky Racing

Julien Benek Signs with Sky Racing

DMX Staff

16-year-old Julien Benek with his Blue Cru YZ250f he won last year at the TranCan (with Ed Wagstaff from GA Checkpoint Yamaha).

Julien Benek has signed with Sky Racing for 2021 and will be staying with GA Checkpoint Yamaha who has been involved with Julien for many years.

Ed Wagstaff is the manager and was involved with top riders like Al Dyck and Brett Devries back in the days when they won their National titles.

Julien is from Mission, BC, just 20 minutes from GA and Sky.

Sky Racing will have two teams.

Sky Racing GA Checkpoint Yamaha team is one and will have two riders, Julien being one. Both in the 250 class.

Sky Racing’s other team will have KTM’s Jake Piccolo and the dealer will be named soon. The Team will have one other rider along with an Amateur joining the team during the Nationals.

The Yamaha team will also have 1-2 Ladies riding the National Circuit, too.