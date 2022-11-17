Mitchell Harrison and Noah Viney Training Supercross at Viney Ranch

By Billy Rainford

GasGas Cobequid Callus rider Mitchell Harrison is back in California and is training for some Supercross at Viney Ranch with Noah Viney.

Mitchell will turn his attention from winning the 2022 Canadian Triple Crown Series 250 title to the Liqui Moly AJE Motorsports team for 250 West Supercross while Noah will focus his attention on the Supercross Futures series on his SLR Fly Racing Honda team.

Mitchell is spending time turning laps with Noah on their perfectly-manicured-by-Ulf–Viney track at Viney Ranch in Murrieta, CA.