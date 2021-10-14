Julien Benek Signs with Team PRMX Partzilla for 2022

Julien Perrier from Team PRMX Partzilla just announced that British Columbia rider Julien Benek has signed with the team to race the 2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross and the Canadian Triple Crown Series.

From their Instagram post:

Let’s go @julienbenek50 welcome to our team! Julien will race AMA SX and Canadian Nationals! Time to get to work! @partzilla @carlsonracingmx @sobmx

Stay tuned for more breaking news