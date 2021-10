Kassie Boone Completes a Backflip

While down in Maryland at Travis Pastrana‘s ‘Pastranaland,’ Canadian WMX/FMX rider Kassie Boone joined the ranks of people who’ve completed a backflip on a dirt bike.

Kassie is currently part of the Nitro Circus crew and is a longtime competitor in the Canadian Women’s Motocross Nationals.