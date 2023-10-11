Kaven Benoit to Race for KTM Canada Red Bull Race Team through 2024

Kaven Benoit | James Lissimore photo

Multi-time Canadian champion, Kaven Benoit will continue with the KTM Canada Red Bull Race Team through 2024. With a successful return to racing, achieving 3rd place overall in the 250 Class of the 2023 Triple Crown Series, we’re excited to see what’s next.

Kaven Benoit, 250 Pro Rider: “Super excited to extend my racing career with KTM for another year! I feel I have built myself back to where I belong, and I am hungry to improve on that for 2024.”