Kicker Arenacross Results – Rounds 1-2

|
|
| 1st
| #1
|
|KYLE PETERS
GREENSBORO, NC
| 1st
Heat 3
| –
|1st
|1st
| 2nd
| #460
|
|MICHAEL HICKS
FENTON, MO
| 1st
Heat 1
| –
|1st
|2nd
| 3rd
| #194
|
|LANCE KOBUSCH
MALAKOFF, TX
| 1st
Heat 2
| –
|1st
|3rd
| 4th
| #3
|
|KYLE BITTERMAN
PELZER, SC
| 3rd
Heat 3
| –
|3rd
|4th
| 5th
| #9
|
|CHASE MARQUIER
BROKEN ARROW, OK
| 5th
Heat 2
| 1st
Semi 1
|5th
|5th
| 6th
| #426
|
|BEN LAMAY
GOLDEN, CO
| 2nd
Heat 1
| –
|2nd
|6th
| 7th
| #682
|
|IZAIH CLARK
FORT DODGE, IA
| 2nd
Heat 3
| –
|2nd
|7th
| 8th
| #24
|
|HEATH HARRISON
ROCKVILLE, VA
| 3rd
Heat 1
| –
|3rd
|8th
| 9th
| #58
|
|MATTHEW CURLER
MALAKOFF, TX
| 4th
Heat 3
| –
|4th
|9th
| 10th
| #2
|
|CULLIN PARK
CLERMONT, FL
| 6th
Heat 1
| 2nd
Semi 1
|6th
|10th
| 11th
| #94
|
|COLE JONES
ENON VALLEY, PA
| 4th
Heat 2
| –
|4th
|11th
| 12th
| #124
|
|RYLAN SMITH
SHARPSBURG, GA
| 6th
Heat 3
| 3rd
Semi 1
|7th
|12th
| 13th
| #55
|
|DYLAN CUNHA
MODESTO, CA
| 4th
Heat 1
| –
|4th
|13th
| 14th
| #15
|
|NATE MASON
CANTON, GA
| 3rd
Heat 2
| –
|3rd
|14th
| 15th
| #289
|
|SKYLAR OLSON
LAKEWOOD, CO
| 9th
Heat 1
| 4th
Semi 1
|8th
|15th
| DNF
| #800
|
|MIKE ALESSI
HILLIARD, FL
| 2nd
Heat 2
| –
|2nd
|DNF
