Kicker Arenacross Results – Rounds 1-2

Round 1 – 1/7/2022
Loveland, CO
250 Pro – Overall Finish Positions  View Laptimes    
Overall Nbr   Name Heat Semi Moto 1 Moto 2
 1st   #1  Honda KYLE PETERS
GREENSBORO, NC 		  1st
  Heat 2		  – 1st 1st
 2nd   #460  KTM MICHAEL HICKS
FENTON, MO 		  2nd
  Heat 2		  – 2nd 2nd
 3rd   #194  Honda LANCE KOBUSCH
MALAKOFF, TX 		  1st
  Heat 1		  – 1st 3rd
 4th   #3g  Honda IZAIH CLARK
FORT DODGE, IA 		  3rd
  Heat 3		  – 3rd 4th
 5th   #24  Honda HEATH HARRISON
ROCKVILLE, VA 		  3rd
  Heat 1		  – 3rd 5th
 6th   #2  Honda CULLIN PARK
CLERMONT, FL 		  4th
  Heat 1		  – 4th 6th
 7th   #800  Kawasaki MIKE ALESSI
HILLIARD, FL 		  1st
  Heat 3		  – 1st 7th
 8th   #426  KTM BEN LAMAY
GOLDEN, CO 		  2nd
  Heat 1		  – 2nd 8th
 9th   #9  Yamaha CHASE MARQUIER
BROKEN ARROW, OK 		  2nd
  Heat 3		  – 2nd 9th
 10th   #3  Gas Gas KYLE BITTERMAN
PELZER, SC 		  3rd
  Heat 2		  – 3rd 10th
 11th   #58  Honda MATTHEW CURLER
MALAKOFF, TX 		  4th
  Heat 3		  – 4th 11th
 12th   #272  Gas Gas WRISTIN GRIGG
FLETCHER, NC 		  5th
  Heat 3		  1st
  Semi 1 		 5th 12th
 13th   #55  Kawasaki DYLAN CUNHA
MODESTO, CA 		  4th
  Heat 2		  – 4th 13th
 14th   #94  Yamaha COLE JONES
ENON VALLEY, PA 		  5th
  Heat 1		  2nd
  Semi 1 		 6th 14th
 15th   #127  Husquvarna JAKE BORK
LOVELAND, CO 		  8th
  Heat 2		  3rd
  Semi 1 		 7th 15th
 DNF   #777  KTM BRENDAN SIPPLE
AUSTIN, TX 		  6th
  Heat 3		  4th
  Semi 1 		 8th DNF
    #7  Gas Gas LUKE DICKEY
450 Pro – Overall Finish Positions  View Laptimes    
Overall Nbr   Name Heat Semi Moto 1 Moto 2
 1st   #194  Honda LANCE KOBUSCH
MALAKOFF, TX 		  1st
  Heat 2		  – 1st 1st
 2nd   #1  Honda KYLE PETERS
GREENSBORO, NC 		  1st
  Heat 1		  – 1st 2nd
 3rd   #3g  Honda IZAIH CLARK
FORT DODGE, IA 		  4th
  Heat 1		  – 4th 3rd
 4th   #9  Yamaha CHASE MARQUIER
BROKEN ARROW, OK 		  3rd
  Heat 1		  – 3rd 4th
 5th   #426  KTM BEN LAMAY
GOLDEN, CO 		  2nd
  Heat 1		  – 2nd 5th
 6th   #2  Honda CULLIN PARK
CLERMONT, FL 		  2nd
  Heat 3		  – 2nd 6th
 7th   #24  Honda HEATH HARRISON
ROCKVILLE, VA 		  4th
  Heat 2		  – 4th 7th
 8th   #3  Gas Gas KYLE BITTERMAN
PELZER, SC 		  3rd
  Heat 3		  – 3rd 8th
 9th   #800  Honda MIKE ALESSI
HILLIARD, FL 		  1st
  Heat 3		  – 1st 9th
 10th   #58  Honda MATTHEW CURLER
MALAKOFF, TX 		  3rd
  Heat 2		  – 3rd 10th
 11th   #55  Kawasaki DYLAN CUNHA
MODESTO, CA 		  5th
  Heat 1		  1st
  Semi 1 		 5th 11th
 12th   #7  Gas Gas LUKE DICKEY
CALDWELL, TX 		  6th
  Heat 2		  4th
  Semi 1 		 8th 12th
 13th   #777  KTM BRENDAN SIPPLE
AUSTIN, TX 		  7th
  Heat 3		  3rd
  Semi 1 		 7th 13th
 14th   #94  Yamaha COLE JONES
ENON VALLEY, PA 		  5th
  Heat 2		  2nd
  Semi 1 		 6th 14th
 15th   #15  KTM NATE MASON
CANTON, GA 		  4th
  Heat 3		  – 4th 15th
 16th   #460  KTM MICHAEL HICKS
FENTON, MO 		  2nd
  Heat 2		  – 2nd 16th
250 B (Intermediate) – Overall Finish Positions     
Overall Nbr   Name Moto 1 Moto 2
 1st   #46  KTM KENNETH GUSTAFSON
LITTLETON, CO 		 1st 1st
 2nd   #77  KTM BLAKE SMITH
GAINESVILLE, GA 		 1st 2nd
 3rd   #11  Kawasaki CONNOR STEVENSON
LITTLETON, CO/CANADA 		 2nd 3rd
 4th   #33  Yamaha KOREE GREEN
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO 		 2nd 4th
 5th   #55  Yamaha BRODY PROPERNICK
BRIGHTON, CO 		 3rd 5th
 6th   #30  Gas Gas ZACH SCHOWE
AURORA, CO 		 4th 6th
 7th   #110  Yamaha KADE CROWTHER
SANFORD, CO 		 3rd 7th
 8th   #59  Kawasaki JACK BRASSFIELD
BROKEN ARROW, OK 		 4th 8th
 9th   #251  Kawasaki CLAYTON MOYER
INDIANOLA, IA 		 5th 9th
 10th   #989  Honda JACOB PARKER
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO 		 7th 10th
 11th   #151  Honda JASON HOPKINS
ELIZABETH, CO 		 5th 11th
 12th   #662  Kawasaki TIMOTHY BANNISTER
FOUNTAIN, CO 		 6th 12th
450 B (Intermediate) – Overall Finish Positions     
Overall Nbr   Name Moto 1 Moto 2
 1st   #77  KTM BLAKE SMITH
GAINESVILLE, GA 		 1st 1st
 2nd   #33  Yamaha KOREE GREEN
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO 		 2nd 2nd
 3rd   #11  Kawasaki CONNOR STEVENSON
LITTLETON, CO/CANADA 		 2nd 3rd
 4th   #55  Yamaha BRODY PROPERNICK
BRIGHTON, CO 		 3rd 4th
 5th   #46  KTM KENNETH GUSTAFSON
LITTLETON, CO 		 1st 5th
 6th   #110  Yamaha KADE CROWTHER
SANFORD, CO 		 3rd 6th
 7th   #59  Kawasaki JACK BRASSFIELD
BROKEN ARROW, OK 		 4th 7th
 8th   #913  Yamaha JASON ALDERSON
THORNTON, CO 		 5th 8th
 9th   #989  Honda JACOB PARKER
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO 		 6th 9th
 10th   #151  Honda JASON HOPKINS
ELIZABETH, CO 		 4th 10th
 11th   #662  Kawasaki TIMOTHY BANNISTER
FOUNTAIN, CO 		 5th 11th
 12th   #972  Honda SEAN SOUDERS
LOVELAND, CO 		 6th 12th
 DNF   #488  Husquvarna TRAVIS KELSEY
HOT SULPHUR SPRINGS, CO 		 5th DNF
 DNF   #477  Honda ULADZIMIR MITSKEVICH
DENVER, CO 		 DNS DNF
 DNF   #116  Kawasaki BRYAN MURRAY
PEYTON, CO 		 DNS DNF
Round 2 – 1/8/2022
Loveland, CO
250 Pro – Overall Finish Positions  View Laptimes    
Overall Nbr   Name Heat Semi Moto 1 Moto 2
 1st   #1  Honda KYLE PETERS
GREENSBORO, NC 		  1st
  Heat 2		  – 1st 1st
 2nd   #460  KTM MICHAEL HICKS
FENTON, MO 		  1st
  Heat 1		  – 1st 2nd
 3rd   #194  Honda LANCE KOBUSCH
MALAKOFF, TX 		  2nd
  Heat 3		  – 2nd 3rd
 4th   #9  Yamaha CHASE MARQUIER
BROKEN ARROW, OK 		  2nd
  Heat 1		  – 2nd 4th
 5th   #3  Gas Gas KYLE BITTERMAN
PELZER, SC 		  3rd
  Heat 3		  – 3rd 5th
 6th   #58  Honda MATTHEW CURLER
MALAKOFF, TX 		  4th
  Heat 2		  – 4th 6th
 7th   #24  Honda HEATH HARRISON
ROCKVILLE, VA 		  3rd
  Heat 2		  – 3rd 7th
 8th   #426  KTM BEN LAMAY
GOLDEN, CO 		  3rd
  Heat 1		  – 3rd 8th
 9th   #2  Honda CULLIN PARK
CLERMONT, FL 		  4th
  Heat 1		  – 4th 9th
 10th   #55  Kawasaki DYLAN CUNHA
MODESTO, CA 		  5th
  Heat 2		  1st
  Semi 1 		 5th 10th
 11th   #15  KTM NATE MASON
CANTON, GA 		  4th
  Heat 3		  – 4th 11th
 12th   #777  KTM BRENDAN SIPPLE
AUSTIN, TX 		  5th
  Heat 3		  2nd
  Semi 1 		 6th 12th
 13th   #94  Yamaha COLE JONES
ENON VALLEY, PA 		  5th
  Heat 1		  3rd
  Semi 1 		 7th 13th
 14th   #682  Honda IZAIH CLARK
FORT DODGE, IA 		  1st
  Heat 3		  – 1st 14th
 15th   #272  Honda WRISTIN GRIGG
FLETCHER, NC 		  7th
  Heat 1		  4th
  Semi 1 		 8th 15th
 DNF   #800  Kawasaki MIKE ALESSI
HILLIARD, FL 		  2nd
  Heat 2		  – 2nd DNF
450 Pro – Overall Finish Positions  View Laptimes    
Overall Nbr   Name Heat Semi Moto 1 Moto 2
 1st   #1  Honda KYLE PETERS
GREENSBORO, NC 		  1st
  Heat 3		  – 1st 1st
 2nd   #460  KTM MICHAEL HICKS
FENTON, MO 		  1st
  Heat 1		  – 1st 2nd
 3rd   #194  Honda LANCE KOBUSCH
MALAKOFF, TX 		  1st
  Heat 2		  – 1st 3rd
 4th   #3  Gas Gas KYLE BITTERMAN
PELZER, SC 		  3rd
  Heat 3		  – 3rd 4th
 5th   #9  Yamaha CHASE MARQUIER
BROKEN ARROW, OK 		  5th
  Heat 2		  1st
  Semi 1 		 5th 5th
 6th   #426  KTM BEN LAMAY
GOLDEN, CO 		  2nd
  Heat 1		  – 2nd 6th
 7th   #682  Honda IZAIH CLARK
FORT DODGE, IA 		  2nd
  Heat 3		  – 2nd 7th
 8th   #24  Honda HEATH HARRISON
ROCKVILLE, VA 		  3rd
  Heat 1		  – 3rd 8th
 9th   #58  Honda MATTHEW CURLER
MALAKOFF, TX 		  4th
  Heat 3		  – 4th 9th
 10th   #2  Honda CULLIN PARK
CLERMONT, FL 		  6th
  Heat 1		  2nd
  Semi 1 		 6th 10th
 11th   #94  Yamaha COLE JONES
ENON VALLEY, PA 		  4th
  Heat 2		  – 4th 11th
 12th   #124  Kawasaki RYLAN SMITH
SHARPSBURG, GA 		  6th
  Heat 3		  3rd
  Semi 1 		 7th 12th
 13th   #55  Kawasaki DYLAN CUNHA
MODESTO, CA 		  4th
  Heat 1		  – 4th 13th
 14th   #15  KTM NATE MASON
CANTON, GA 		  3rd
  Heat 2		  – 3rd 14th
 15th   #289  Yamaha SKYLAR OLSON
LAKEWOOD, CO 		  9th
  Heat 1		  4th
  Semi 1 		 8th 15th
 DNF   #800  Kawasaki MIKE ALESSI
HILLIARD, FL 		  2nd
  Heat 2		  – 2nd DNF
250 B (Intermediate) – Overall Finish Positions     
Overall Nbr   Name Moto 1 Moto 2
 1st   #46  KTM KENNETH GUSTAFSON
LITTLETON, CO 		 2nd 1st
 2nd   #11  Kawasaki CONNOR STEVENSON
LITTLETON, CO/CANADA 		 3rd 2nd
 3rd   #59  KTM JACKSON BRASSFIELD
BROKEN ARROW, OK 		 5th 3rd
 4th   #31  Husquvarna RAICE HERNANDEZ
LAKEWOOD, CO 		 2nd 4th
 5th   #17  KTM JJ WILLOUGHBY
BYERS, CO 		 1st 5th
 6th   #110  Yamaha KADE CROWTHER
SANFORD, CO 		 4th 6th
 7th   #77  KTM BLAKE SMITH
GAINESVILLE, GA 		 1st 7th
 8th   #251  Kawasaki CLAYTON MOYER
INDIANOLA, IA 		 6th 8th
 9th   #33  Yamaha KOREE GREEN
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO 		 4th 9th
 10th   #488  Husquvarna TRAVIS KELSEY
HOT SULPHUR SPRINGS, CO 		 3rd 10th
 11th   #265  KTM KELSEY PATTERSON
LARAMIE, WY 		 5th 11th
 12th   #151  Honda JASON HOPKINS
ELIZABETH, CO 		 7th 12th
 13th   #316  Yamaha TREVOR BODEN
PEYTON, CO 		 6th 13th
 DNF   #989  Honda JACOB PARKER
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO 		 8th DNF
 DNF   #662  Kawasaki TIMOTHY BANNISTER
FOUNTAIN, CO 		 DNF DNF
 DNF   #47  Honda ERIN RUYBAL
FOUNTAIN, CO 		 DNF DNF
450 B (Intermediate) – Overall Finish Positions     
Overall Nbr   Name Moto 1 Moto 2
 1st   #33  Yamaha KOREE GREEN
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO 		 3rd 1st
 2nd   #31  Husquvarna RAICE HERNANDEZ
LAKEWOOD, CO 		 1st 2nd
 3rd   #11  Kawasaki CONNOR STEVENSON
LITTLETON, CO 		 2nd 3rd
 4th   #46  KTM KENNETH GUSTAFSON
LITTLETON, CO 		 4th 4th
 5th   #17  KTM JJ WILLOUGHBY
BYERS, CO 		 5th 5th
 6th   #59  KTM JACKSON BRASSFIELD
BROKEN ARROW, OK 		 2nd 6th
 7th   #110  Yamaha KADE CROWTHER
SANFORD, CO 		 3rd 7th
 8th   #151  Honda JASON HOPKINS
ELIZABETH, CO 		 4th 8th
 9th   #477  Honda ULADZIMIR MITSKEVICH
DENVER, CO 		 6th 9th
 10th   #733  KTM DEVON STAHLA
LONGMONT, CO 		 7th 10th
 11th   #316  Yamaha TREVOR BODEN
PEYTON, CO 		 5th 11th
 12th   #47  Honda ERIN RUYBAL
FOUNTAIN, CO 		 8th 12th
 13th   #972  Honda SEAN SOUDERS
LOVELAND, CO 		 6th 13th
 DNF   #77  KTM BLAKE SMITH
GAINESVILLE, GA 		 1st DNF
 DNF   #913  Yamaha JASON ALDERSON
THORNTON, CO 		 DNF DNF
 DNF   #662  Kawasaki TIMOTHY BANNISTER
FOUNTAIN, CO 		 DNF DNF
 DNF   #989  Honda JACOB PARKER
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO 		 DNF DNF

Next Round: January 15, Amarillo National Center, Amarillo, Texas.