Kicker Arenacross | Round 1 Results

Starkville | Rd 1 | Friday | 2021 – 1/8/2021
Starkville, MS
250 Pro   View Laptimes    
Overall Nbr   Name Heat Semi Moto 1 Moto 2
 1st   #1  Honda KYLE PETERS
GREENSBORO, NC 		  1st
  Heat 1		  – 1st 1st
 2nd   #2  Gas Gas KYLE BITTERMAN
PELZER, SC 		  2nd
  Heat 1		  – 2nd 2nd
 3rd   #43  Honda CULLIN PARK
CLERMONT, FL 		  2nd
  Heat 2		  – 2nd 3rd
 4th   #726  Kawasaki GARED STEINKE
KLAMATH FALLS, OR 		  1st
  Heat 2		  – 1st 4th
 5th   #800  Kawasaki MIKE ALESSI
 		  3rd
  Heat 2		  – 3rd 5th
 6th   #59  Yamaha ZACK GURLEY
FARMINGTON, NM 		  4th
  Heat 1		  – 4th 6th
 7th   #79  Honda ISAAC TEASDALE
SALISBURY, NC 		  3rd
  Heat 1		  – 3rd 7th
 8th   #5  Kawasaki GREYE TATE
BUFORD, GA 		  6th
  Heat 1		  – 6th 8th
 9th   #404  Yamaha CARLOS SHORT
CHARLOTTE, NC 		  7th
  Heat 2		  1st
  Semi 1 		 7th 9th
 10th   #6  Suzuki AYDEN NYLAND
NEW HAMPTON, NY 		  5th
  Heat 2		  – 5th 10th
 11th   #52  Yamaha ADAM CONWAY
MINDEN, NV 		  4th
  Heat 2		  – 4th 11th
 12th   #8  KTM ZACHARY BUTKIEWICZ
SUSSEX, NJ 		  6th
  Heat 2		  – 6th 12th
 13th   #451  Honda RASHIDI KERRISON
SPRING VALLEY, NY 		  7th
  Heat 1		  2nd
  Semi 1 		 8th 13th
 DNF   #725  Suzuki JOHN MURPHY
LAFAYETTE, LA 		  5th
  Heat 1		  – 5th DNF
450 Pro   View Laptimes    
Overall Nbr   Name Heat Semi Moto 1 Moto 2
 1st   #1  Honda KYLE PETERS
GREENSBORO, NC 		  1st
  Heat 2		  – 1st 1st
 2nd   #2  Gas Gas KYLE BITTERMAN
PELZER, SC 		  4th
  Heat 1		  – 4th 2nd
 3rd   #726  Kawasaki GARED STEINKE
KLAMATH FALLS, OR 		  1st
  Heat 1		  – 1st 3rd
 4th   #43  Honda CULLIN PARK
CLERMONT, FL 		  3rd
  Heat 2		  – 3rd 4th
 5th   #800  Kawasaki MIKE ALESSI
 		  2nd
  Heat 1		  – 2nd 5th
 6th   #79  Honda ISAAC TEASDALE
SALISBURY, NC 		  2nd
  Heat 2		  – 2nd 6th
 7th   #8  KTM ZACHARY BUTKIEWICZ
SUSSEX, NJ 		  5th
  Heat 2		  – 5th 7th
 8th   #59  Yamaha ZACK GURLEY
FARMINGTON, NM 		  3rd
  Heat 1		  – 3rd 8th
 9th   #404  Yamaha CARLOS SHORT
CHARLOTTE, NC 		  4th
  Heat 2		  – 4th 9th
 10th   #5  Kawasaki GREYE TATE
BUFORD, GA 		  5th
  Heat 1		  – 5th 10th
 11th   #6  Suzuki AYDEN NYLAND
NEW HAMPTON, NY 		  6th
  Heat 1		  – 6th 11th
 12th   #52  Yamaha ADAM CONWAY
MINDEN, NV 		  6th
  Heat 2		  – 6th 12th
 13th   #451  Honda RASHIDI KERRISON
SPRING VALLEY, NY 		  9th
  Heat 1		  2nd
  Semi 1 		 8th 13th
 14th   #700  Suzuki KYLE KRELL
RAVENA, NY 		  7th
  Heat 1		  1st
  Semi 1 		 7th 14th

Round 2 Saturday night.