Video | Amsoil Snow Bike Final Moto ft. Canadian Troy Horbaty

Manitoba racer #157 Troy Horbaty finished a close 2nd overall in the Amsoil Snow Bike Championships. Another familiar name, Jess Kirchmeyer, defends his title.

Check out the final moto of the 2021 season from Eagle Ridge, Wisconsin: