KTM CANADA ANNOUNCES DETAILS FOR 4TH ANNUAL KTM ADVENTURE RALLY CANADA

KTM CANADA ANNOUNCES DETAILS FOR 4TH ANNUAL KTM ADVENTURE RALLY CANADA

CHAMBLY, QC– KTM Canada is pleased to announce that the 4th instalment of the KTM ADVENTURE Rally Canada will take place June 17th and 18th at the Auberge du Lac Taureau in Saint-Michel-des-Saints, Québec.

Registration is now open!

The KTM ADVENTURE RALLY is a global community event, dedicated to allowing KTM fans to experience the true spirit of adventure while charging down epic dirt roads, powering through unchartered forests, conquering extreme riding territory and sharing it all with like-minded adventurers.

The 2-day navigation rally is designed for KTM ADVENTURE motorcycle owners but is open to all brands of street legal adventure motorcycles 600cc and up (also including the KTM 390 ADVENTURE).On a KTM ADVENTURE RALLY you will discover the true meaning of ADVENTURE and what it means to embrace the KTM spirit. The rally offers two different route options that both start and end at the picturesque Auberge du Lac Taureau.

Teams of 2 to 4 riders are invited to take on the 2-day rally navigating through the diverse wilderness in the Lanaudière region of Quebec. There are 2 different adventure routes varying in difficulty. Ifyour team of adventurers is seekingto experience along-distanceadventure on gravel roads (R2) is your class. If your team is looking to push the limits in search of tougher and aggressive off-roadterrain with plenty of rocks, logs and everything in between, (R1) may be more suitable.

Both classes will be riding toward the same goal of achieving the closest final mileage possible and the mileage will be calculated according to KTM’s predetermined routes (R1 and R2). Overall team results will be shared during the awards ceremony on Saturday night.

KTM ADVENTURE motorcycle demo rides will be available featuring the new 2022 1290 ADVENTURE R and travel lineup. ADVENTURE product vendors will be on-site throughout the weekend.

To register and book your accommodation for the KTM ADVENTURE RALLY Canada, visit:

www.eventbrite.com/2022_ADVENTURE_RALLY_Canada

Spots and accommodation are limited and on a first come first served basis.

Si vous souhaitez obtenir une copie de ce communiqué de presse en français, veuillez envoyer un courriel électronique à marketingcanada@ktm.com.