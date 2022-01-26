KTM CANADA RED BULL THOR RACE TEAM ANNOUNCES ROSTER FOR THE 2022 TRIPLE CROWN SERIES

CHAMBLY, Quebec – The KTM Canada Red Bull THOR Race Team is excited to announce a three-rider roster for the 2022 Triple Crown Series, welcoming the return of championship contender Jess Pettis in the 450 Class, as well as the addition of reigning 250 MX Champion Jacob Piccolo and up-and-comer Sebastien Racine to the team’s 250 lineup.

The Triple Crown MX Series is scheduled to kick off June 5 in Kamloops, BC and then on to Alberta, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec and New Brunswick this summer. As a British Columbia native, Jess Pettis is pleased to return to the western region in 2022 as he enters his second season in the 450 class. The 24-year-old captured three overall victories and established himself as a strong title contender in his rookie season last year, finishing an impressive second overall in the 450 Championship. Racing aboard the all-new KTM 450 SX-F FACTORY EDITION for the next two seasons, Pettis looks to build upon his experience and add a premier class championship to his arsenal in 2022.

Jess Pettis, KTM Canada Red Bull THOR Race Team 450 Rider: “I’m really looking forward to the 2022 season. My goal is to come into the first round with more seat time and be a contender at every single round. My rookie season exceeded my expectations – I wanted to be in the top three and I did that – so we have something to build off for my second year in the 450 class. I believe I can fight for this championship and there’s no reason I can’t be there until the end!”

Pettis added, “I’m excited to re-sign and be a part of this team for the next two seasons. Everyone is great to work with and I’m familiar with the team, so it’s going to be a great couple years ahead. I have two new teammates this year – Jacob Piccolo and Sebastien Racine – and I think the young kids coming in will really add to the team and keep things fun and light. I’m the old dog on the team now, so hopefully I can help them get a couple championships and just be better racers all around. I think it’s going to be a good atmosphere.”

250 Pro Riders

Team rider Jacob Piccolo will look to defend his 250 MX Championship this season as he moves from a KTM supported rider to officially debut with the KTM Canada Red Bull THOR Race Team in 2022. As a long-time member of KTM’s Orange Brigade support program, the British Columbia native is familiar with the bike, the brand and the team, which should make for a comfortable transition to the KTM 250 SX-F.

Also joining the team for the first season is amateur motocross stand-out Sebastien Racine. As an orange bleeder since his racing debut, the Ontario native has earned Canadian Amateur Championships in 85 cc (7-11) and 250-450 cc Junior classes, in addition to most recently claiming the 250 Intermediate Championship in 2021. For the 2022 season, Racine will make the official jump into the 250 cc Pro division where he will compete alongside his teammate, Piccolo, aboard the KTM 250 SX-F.

Jacob Piccolo, KTM Canada Red Bull THOR Race Team 250 Rider: “I’m excited to join the KTM Canada Red Bull THOR Race Team for the 2022/23 season! I look forward to building on the success I had last year, winning the 250 Championship, and I know being a part of the premier team in Canada can only help me to improve. Having great teammates like Jess and Sebastien to learn from and ride with will be a big help as well.”

Sebastien Racine, KTM Canada Red Bull THOR Race Team 250 Rider: “I am extremely excited to have the opportunity to work with the KTM Canada Red Bull THOR Race Team. I’m really looking forward to putting time in with the team and learning. My teammates are great, Jess and Jacob are really fast and have great style, so I can’t wait to improve and get faster. In 2021, I had a great year, I was able to get three titles at the Deschambault ECAN and two titles at the Walton TransCan in the Intermediate classes. For 2022, my goal is to be in the top five and hopefully some podium finishes as well. I can’t wait to go racing!”

Jean-Sebastien Roy, KTM Canada Red Bull THOR Race Team Manager: “It’s quite exciting to get back racing across the entire country in 2022. The western Canadian tracks, fans and the industry have been missing the Nationals since 2019, and with two of our racers being from the west, they are looking forward to racing in front of their local fans. It’s going to be a challenging year for our guys with the pressure on their shoulders to match the previous season results but the spring training will begin very shortly and we are confident that all three riders will be ready for the season on time. We have been planning this season for a while and looking forward to a great summer of racing!”