Leatt | All new 7.5 Moto Helmet

CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA, 25th February, 2021 World-renowned riding gear corporation, Leatt is launching their hotly anticipated 7.5 Helmet from their NEW 2021 Range. Leatt’s devotion to rider protection, extensive testing and development make their products some of the most trusted and popular worldwide.



Features

The 7.5 Helmet is constructed from a robust Injected Polymer Compound shell, offering exceptional protection at a mid-level price point. The Helmet is named 7.5 Helmet kit, because it comes with a FREE pair of Leatt Bulletproof Velocity Goggles!

Protection:

The New 7.5 is certified and tested to DOT and ECE 22.05, and also exceeds the new 2021 ECE 22.06 Helmet standard!

As with all Leatt helmets, the 7.5 features Leatt’s revolutionary head and brain injury reduction technology, namely 360°Turbine Technology, which helps to reduce peak brain acceleration by up to 30% at impact speeds associated with concussion and peak brain rotational acceleration by up to 40%.

The 7.5 also features 4 densities of Impact foam for optimal protection across all areas, and has 3 shell sizes as well as a visor that breaks away and emergency cheek pad removal.

Simply put, the 7.5 Helmet protects your head and brain from impact forces that occur during a crash.

Comfort:

This helmet also features large ventilation channels that keep your head exceptionally cool even at lower speeds, something Leatt helmets are renowned for.

The inner liner is also breathable and made of a moisture-wicking fabric to keep your head cool and dry when the ride gets hot and sweaty. The liner’s fabric is also anti-odour and washable so you can keep it fresh and odour-free.

It also features a hydration side port with an optional hands-free kit, so you can stay hydrated on the go!

More importantly, weighing in at only 1.295 +/- 50grams (2.85lbs), this is a super lightweight helmet – so you can be guaranteed that your head won’t feel weighed down during the longer days or even when covered in mud!

Sizing:

As with all Leatt’s products, their helmets come with a sizing chart, the 7.5 is available in sizes from XS all the way up to XXL!

So, if you’re looking for a lightweight helmet that offers exceptional head and brain protection, ventilation, hygiene, freshness, a hydration port, multiple sizes AND a FREE pair of popular Bulletproof Velocity Goggles – look no further than the 7.5 Helmet Kit and you will not be disappointed!

