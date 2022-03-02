LEATT / KIMPEX Daytona SX CONTEST
ANOTHER Leatt Protectives CONTEST!
Which colour LEATT boots will the MotoConcepts team be wearing at the #daytona Supercross this weekend?
A) White/Black
B) Black
C) Graphene
D) Aqua
Winning guesses will be put in a draw and winner will be chosen from them.
The winner gets a pair of LEATT GLOVES!
To enter the contest, you must follow @officialleatt , @kimpexinc on INSTAGRAM and tag a friend. The more people you tag, the more chances to win!
You have until Friday, March 4th 11:59pm Eastern to participate.
*You must be a resident of Canada to enterGood luck!
