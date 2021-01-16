Lubbock | Rd 4 | Saturday | 2021 – 1/16/2021
Lubbock, TX
250 Pro   View Laptimes    
Overall Nbr   Name Heat Semi Moto 1 Moto 2
    #1  Honda KYLE PETERS
GREENSBORO, NC 		  1st
  Heat 1		  – 1st 1st
    #2  Gas Gas KYLE BITTERMAN
PELZER, SC 		  3rd
  Heat 1		  – 3rd 2nd
    #43  Honda CULLIN PARK
CLERMONT, FL 		  2nd
  Heat 1		  – 2nd 3rd
    #800  Kawasaki MIKE ALESSI
HILLIARD, FL 		  2nd
  Heat 2		  – 2nd 4th
    #79  Kawasaki ISAAC TEASDALE
SALISBURY, NC 		  1st
  Heat 2		  – 1st 5th
    #158  KTM TRE FIERRO
EL PASO, TX 		  4th
  Heat 2		  – 4th 6th
    #5  Kawasaki GREYE TATE
BUFORD, GA 		  3rd
  Heat 2		  – 3rd 8th
    #8  KTM ZACHARY BUTKIEWICZ
SUSSEX, NJ 		  6th
  Heat 1		  – 6th 7th
    #59  Yamaha ZACK GURLEY
FARMINGTON, NM 		  4th
  Heat 1		  – 4th 11th
    #812  Husquvarna LUKE DICKEY
CALDWELL, TX 		  9th
  Heat 2		  2nd
  Semi 1 		 8th 9th
    #6  Suzuki AYDEN NYLAND
NEW HAMPTON, NY 		  7th
  Heat 1		  1st
  Semi 1 		 7th 10th
    #52  Yamaha ADAM CONWAY
MINDEN, NV 		  5th
  Heat 2		  – 5th 12th
    #700  Suzuki KYLE KRELL
RAVENA, NY 		  6th
  Heat 2		  – 6th 13th
    #404  Yamaha CARLOS SHORT
CHARLOTTE, NC 		  5th
  Heat 1		  – 5th 14th
250 Pro POINTS
Place – Name
Number – Hometown		 1/8/2021
Finish		 1/9/2021
Finish		 1/15/2021
Finish		 Total Points
1st – KYLE PETERS
#1 – GREENSBORO, NC		 1st 1st 1st 78
2nd – CULLIN PARK
#43 – CLERMONT, FL		 3rd 3rd 2nd 65 (-13)
3rd – KYLE BITTERMAN
#2 – PELZER, SC		 2nd 4th 4th 61 (-17)
4th – MIKE ALESSI
#800 – HILLIARD, FL		 5th 5th 3rd 57 (-21)
5th – ISAAC TEASDALE
#79 – SALISBURY, NC		 7th 6th 5th 51 (-27)
6th – CARLOS SHORT
#404 – CHARLOTTE, NC		 9th 7th 9th 44 (-34)
7th – ZACK GURLEY
#59 – FARMINGTON, NM		 6th 14th 7th 42 (-36)
7th – GARED STEINKE
#726 – KLAMATH FALLS, OR		 4th 2nd   42 (-36)
7th – GREYE TATE
#5 – BUFORD, GA		 8th 8th 11th 42 (-36)
10th – ZACHARY BUTKIEWICZ
#8 – SUSSEX, NJ		 12th 11th 8th 38 (-40)
450 Pro   View Laptimes    
Overall Nbr   Name Heat Semi Moto 1 Moto 2
    #1  Honda KYLE PETERS
GREENSBORO, NC 		  1st
  Heat 1		  – 1st 1st
    #2  Gas Gas KYLE BITTERMAN
PELZER, SC 		  2nd
  Heat 1		  – 2nd 2nd
    #43  Honda CULLIN PARK
CLERMONT, FL 		  1st
  Heat 2		  – 1st 4th
    #800  Kawasaki MIKE ALESSI
HILLIARD, FL 		  3rd
  Heat 1		  – 3rd 3rd
    #79  Kawasaki ISAAC TEASDALE
SALISBURY, NC 		  3rd
  Heat 2		  – 3rd 6th
    #404  Yamaha CARLOS SHORT
CHARLOTTE, NC 		  2nd
  Heat 2		  – 2nd 8th
    #59  Yamaha ZACK GURLEY
FARMINGTON, NM 		  4th
  Heat 1		  – 4th 7th
    #158  KTM TRE FIERRO
EL PASO, TX 		  7th
  Heat 1		  1st
  Semi 1 		 7th 5th
    #52  Yamaha ADAM CONWAY
MINDEN, NV 		  5th
  Heat 2		  – 5th 9th
    #5  Kawasaki GREYE TATE
BUFORD, GA 		  4th
  Heat 2		  – 4th 10th
    #812  Husquvarna LUKE DICKEY
CALDWELL, TX 		  7th
  Heat 2		  3rd
  Semi 1 		 7th 11th
    #451  Honda RASHIDI KERRISON
SPRING VALLEY, NY 		  6th
  Heat 1		  – 6th 13th
    #6  Suzuki AYDEN NYLAND
NEW HAMPTON, NY 		  8th
  Heat 1		  2nd
  Semi 1 		 8th 12th
    #700  Suzuki KYLE KRELL
RAVENA, NY 		  6th
  Heat 2		  – 6th 14th
    #8  KTM ZACHARY BUTKIEWICZ
SUSSEX, NJ 		  5th
  Heat 1		  – 5th DNF
450 Pro POINTS
Place – Name
Number – Hometown		 1/8/2021
Finish		 1/9/2021
Finish		 1/15/2021
Finish		 Total Points
1st – KYLE PETERS
#1 – GREENSBORO, NC		 1st 1st 1st 78
2nd – CULLIN PARK
#43 – CLERMONT, FL		 4th 2nd 3rd 63 (-15)
3rd – MIKE ALESSI
#800 – HILLIARD, FL		 5th 3rd 2nd 62 (-16)
4th – ISAAC TEASDALE
#79 – SALISBURY, NC		 6th 6th 4th 53 (-25)
5th – KYLE BITTERMAN
#2 – PELZER, SC		 2nd 5th 14th 50 (-28)
6th – CARLOS SHORT
#404 – CHARLOTTE, NC		 9th 7th 9th 44 (-34)
7th – ZACHARY BUTKIEWICZ
#8 – SUSSEX, NJ		 7th 14th 7th 41 (-37)
8th – GARED STEINKE
#726 – KLAMATH FALLS, OR		 3rd 4th   40 (-38)
8th – GREYE TATE
#5 – BUFORD, GA		 10th 13th 6th 40 (-38)
10th – AYDEN NYLAND
#6 – NEW HAMPTON, NY		 11th 10th 10th 38 (-40)

Full Results HERE

Rounds 5-6: January 22-23 Guthrie, Oklahoma.