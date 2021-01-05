Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship Online Streaming
Moves to NBC’s Peacock Premium for 2021 Season
|Exclusive Live, Commercial-Free Digital Coverage Available for $4.99 Per Month
|MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (January 5, 2021) – NBC Sports Group has announced that live and commercial-free streaming coverage of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing, will move to NBC’s Peacock Premium, beginning with the 2021 season. The platform is now the official digital home of the world’s most prestigious off-road motorcycle racing series, with subscriptions starting at $4.99 per month.
The Pro Motocross package on Peacock Premium will serve as a one-stop shop for all fans of the championship and will offer comprehensive live coverage and on-demand replays throughout the upcoming 2021 season. This will include exclusive live streams of timed practice and qualifying sessions in addition to commercial-free coverage of each pair of motos across both the 450 and 250 classes.
|Peacock Premium’s streaming coverage of Pro Motocross will complement the platform’s robust linear coverage of the 2021 AMA Supercross, an FIM World Championship, along with Peacock’s dynamic library of television shows, movies, and sports programming.
Coverage on Peacock Premium will be limited to residents of the United States, while international distribution will be announced at a later date. Additionally, subscriptions for the “Pro Motocross Pass” on NBC Sports Gold will not be renewed. Interested parties will need to sign up for new accounts on Peacock Premium.
Monthly subscriptions to Peacock Premium start at $4.99 a month or $49.99 annually. Additionally, Peacock Premium Plus offers ad-free viewing for all of Peacock’s offerings for $9.99 a month or $99.99 annually.
|Now available for download for both Apple and Android devices is the official Pro Motocross App. Fans of American motocross can have access to the world’s most prestigious off-road motorcycle racing series right at their fingertips on their mobile devices. Developed by AMA Pro Racing, the Pro Motocross App provides users with the most important information surrounding the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, from series news to schedule and ticket information, as well as broadcast schedule details and live timing & scoring. Download it now via the App Store or Google Play.
For information about the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, please visit ProMotocross.com and be sure to follow all of the Pro Motocross social media channels for exclusive content and additional information on the latest news:Facebook: @americanmotocrossInstagram: @promotocrossTwitter: @ProMotocrossYouTube: AmericanMotocross