Peacock Premium’s streaming coverage of Pro Motocross will complement the platform’s robust linear coverage of the 2021 AMA Supercross, an FIM World Championship, along with Peacock’s dynamic library of television shows, movies, and sports programming.



Coverage on Peacock Premium will be limited to residents of the United States, while international distribution will be announced at a later date. Additionally, subscriptions for the “Pro Motocross Pass” on NBC Sports Gold will not be renewed. Interested parties will need to sign up for new accounts on Peacock Premium.



Monthly subscriptions to Peacock Premium start at $4.99 a month or $49.99 annually. Additionally, Peacock Premium Plus offers ad-free viewing for all of Peacock’s offerings for $9.99 a month or $99.99 annually.