Manluk/Rock River Yamaha/Merge Racing Signs Quinn Amyotte and Ryder Floyd

The Manluk/Rock River Yamaha/Merge Racing Team is excited to announce for the 2021 Canadian Triple Crown Series its 250 rider line up. The Team has signed 20-year-old Quinn Amyotte from Burketon, Ontario, and 21-year-old Ryder Floyd from Paris, Texas.

#19 Quinn Amyotte.

Quinn Amyotte competed in both the 2020 Ontario Provincial Championship and 2020 Rockstar Triple Crown Tour finishing 6th and 7th overall respectively.

#296 Ryder Floyd.

Ryder Floyd debuted his speed in Canada in 2019 at the Rockstar Triple Crown AX Tour finishing 1st at Round 1 and also finished 4th overall in the 250 Futures class at the 2019 Monster Energy Cup.

About Manluk:

Manluk corporation is a global supplier of turnkey manufacturing solutions. Manluk ships products to over 20 countries throughout North and South America, Europe, Asia, Australia, Middle East, and Africa. Supporting industries such as on and off-shore drilling, wellhead, downhole tools and mining.

Visit: manluk.com

About Rock River Yamaha:

Rock River Yamaha is a 5 star platinum Yamaha and Specialized dealer with a global presence. From their home base in Johnson Creek Wisconsin they not only have a 30,000 square foot dealership selling everything Yamaha and Specialized E-bikes, but run the Amateur trackside support program, and the National Amateur Elite Program for Yamaha. A staple in the industry for 2 decades, these programs get stronger and stronger each year.

Visit: rockriverpowersports.motorcycles

About: Merge Racing:

The members of Merge Racing Technologies have owned professional race teams, worked as factory mechanics on winning teams in AMA SX/MX and FIM GPS, and managed R&D programs for Factory teams. Merge was formed to design and build works parts for professional race teams, but we also make those parts available to you.

Visit: mergeracing.com

For additional information about the team: manlukracing@gmail.com