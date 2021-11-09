Mantova Italy Tuesday Practice Track Photos
By Billy Rainford
A really cool thing took place today right at the Motocross Mantova track – a bunch of the top riders crossed the street and did some practice laps and starts on the little sand track they have there.
It’s the day before the final race of the season, so nobody was going crazy, just pounding a few laps and making some minor changes and adjustments.
Here are a few shots from today.
No comments!
There are no comments yet, but you can be first to comment this article.