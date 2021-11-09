Mantova Italy Tuesday Practice Track Photos

By Billy Rainford

A really cool thing took place today right at the Motocross Mantova track – a bunch of the top riders crossed the street and did some practice laps and starts on the little sand track they have there.

It’s the day before the final race of the season, so nobody was going crazy, just pounding a few laps and making some minor changes and adjustments.

Here are a few shots from today.

#172 Mathys Boisrame – FRA

Dylan Wright in for some adjustments from Antoine Stepien.

Canuck Boston Calder (middle) keeping an eye on the WP Suspension riders.

Dylan’s Honda 114 teammate #70 Ruben Fernandez has been on fire lately.

#259 Glenn Coldenhoff.

MXGP points leader (+3) put in his laps today.

#243 Tim Gajser is down 15 points. All he can do is win and hope for the best.

Romain was having some fun launching this.

#101 Mattia Guadagnini practicing starts.

One more round for Antonio Cairoli.

#189 Brian Bogers.

“Who IS that behind me???!!!”

Dylan and Antoine disappeared back to the pits a few times throughout the session.

#81 Brian Hsu.

#303 Alberto Forato.

#28 Tom Vialle.

#711 Rene Hofer.

#229 Emilio Scuteri.

Dylan definitely looked relaxed and fast today.