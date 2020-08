View this post on Instagram

See everyone there #masksarecool . . #Repost @waltonraceway with @get_repost ・・・ Things are going to look a little different at this year’s TransCan – masks are mandatory in a number of areas.⁣ ⁣ Here’s Nat and Gary giving you the lowdown on where you have to wear and mask and what are acceptable forms of masks and/face coverings!⁣ ⁣ Still have questions on how we’re keeping everyone safe? Take a look at our COVID-19 preparedness plan at the link in our bio.⁣ ⁣