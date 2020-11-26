“From the engineering side OTG goggles have always been considered as a special breed. With the new Split OTG, capitalizing on our knowledge we mainly focused on updating the OTG feature to guarantee a perfect seal, even without glasses temples! At the same time, the well-known RAM air function that allows us to control the airflow inside the goggle is specifically designed to consider defogging of glasses.”

LOUIS BRADIER – SCOTT CHIEF ENGINEER SPORTS DIVISION