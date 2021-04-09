Video | The Year of Jubilee – Episode 1

After watching On Any Sunday, a multitude of children, parents, workers and thrill seekers escaped the turmoil of their times on motorcycles. Nothing like that explosion of off-road motorcycle racing in 1971 had been seen ever since, until 2020. Fifty years later, when everyone was told to go home, a new generation discovered the passion of their fathers.

Producer Troy Adamitis and director Nate Scribner, who have created The Great Outdoors, The Moto: Inside the Outdoors, Supercross: Behind the Dream, MX Nation and MX World, have partnered with RIDE Motorcycles to bring you an account of American Motocross’ Year of Jubilee.

Presented by: RIDE Motorcycles Sponsored by: KTM, Husqvarna Motorcycles, GASGAS, Troy Lee Designs, USMCA